SeaDream II Becomes First Ship to Resume Sailing in Black Sea

SeaDream Yacht Club has reported that it has become the first cruise line to sail in the Black Sea since the pandemic-induced pause in worldwide cruise operations. The 110-passenger SeaDream II has visited several ports on the Black Sea this week. On Sept. 24, it spent a day on the Turkish island of Bozcaada, being the first cruise vessel to visit the island since the pandemic. On Sept. 26, the SeaDream II was greeted in Burgas, Bulgaria, becoming the first cruise vessel to sail there in more than three years.