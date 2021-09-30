CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SeaDream II Becomes First Ship to Resume Sailing in Black Sea

cruiseindustrynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeaDream Yacht Club has reported that it has become the first cruise line to sail in the Black Sea since the pandemic-induced pause in worldwide cruise operations. The 110-passenger SeaDream II has visited several ports on the Black Sea this week. On Sept. 24, it spent a day on the Turkish island of Bozcaada, being the first cruise vessel to visit the island since the pandemic. On Sept. 26, the SeaDream II was greeted in Burgas, Bulgaria, becoming the first cruise vessel to sail there in more than three years.

www.cruiseindustrynews.com

cruisehive.com

Celebrity Cruises Cancels Select Sailings for Three Ships

Despite Celebrity Cruises moving ahead with resuming cruise operations, the situation around the world remains fluid, and that includes Asia. The cruise line has sent a letter to guests about cruise cancellations for ships scheduled to sail the region and transatlantic voyages. Celebrity Cruises Cancellations. Celebrity Cruises has informed guests...
cruiseradio.net

Another Cruise Ship Pulled From China, Will Now Sail in Mediterranean

Costa Cruises has announced some updates to its 2022-2023 schedule regarding two of the newest ships in its fleet: Costa Venezia and Costa Toscana. Costa Venezia debuted in 2019, and was designed for the Asian market where she began her life sailing from China. Now, Costa Cruises will be pulling the vessel from Asia and moving it to the Mediterranean, at least for the time being.
scvnews.com

Grand Princess Becomes First Ship to Set Sail from Port of L.A. Since 2020 Operations Pause

Princess Cruises sailed guests from the Port of Los Angeles Saturday, marking the first cruise vacation departure from San Pedro since the cruise industry’s pause in operations early last year. Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises, visited Grand Princess to take part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony officially welcoming the first guests on board. Earlier in the week she visited the ship to thank the officers and crew for being the stars of the show harkening back to the cruise lines’ history as the ocean-going co-start of the hit TV series “The Love Boat” and its recognition in 2018 by the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
cruiseindustrynews.com

7 Cruise Ships That Have Spawned New Lives

As the pandemic continues to exert its influence on the cruise industry, the world’s cruise fleet continues to change at an accelerated pace. Here’s a selection of ships that changed statuses recently:. Pacific Adventure (ex-Golden Princess) Capacity: 2,600. Tonnage: 103,000. Year built: 2001. Cruise Line: P&O Australia. Update: Transformed into...
cruiseindustrynews.com

Third P&O Cruises Ship to Resume International Sailing

P&O Cruises’ Ventura is resuming operations on Oct. 3 as it sets sail for the Canary Islands. According to a press release, half of the P&O Cruises fleet is now in service as the Ventura joins the Iona and Britannia, both of which sailed a series of summer UK coastal cruises and have been sailing internationally since Sept. 25, 2021.
West Hawaii Today

Royal Caribbean to debut world’s largest cruise ship

Florida has been the first home for each of Royal Caribbean’s Oasis-class vessels since Oasis of the Seas debuted in 2008, but was set to lose out to China for the fifth ship in the class, Wonder of the Seas. But the cruise line announced some changes that will bring the ship to the Sunshine State early next year.
TravelPulse

Crystal Cruises Becomes First Line To Resume Sailing From New York

Crystal Cruises today becomes the first in the industry to return to sailing from New York City since the pandemic shut down all cruise operations 18 months ago. This evening, the luxury liner Crystal Symphony will set sail for the first in a series of nine seven-night ‘Luxury Bermuda Escape’ voyages. These itineraries will take guests on a round-trip sailing from New York’s Manhattan Cruise Terminal to Bermuda’s Royal Naval Dockyard, with departures every Friday, now through November 19, 2021.
cruiseradio.net

Norwegian Breakaway Resumes Sailings From New York

Another Norwegian Cruise Line ship is back in service. Norwegian Breakaway set sail from Manhattan on Sunday, marking the cruise line’s sixth vessel to resume cruises after the industry pause that began in early 2020. Breakaway is now on a seven-night voyage to Bermuda, where she will spend an overnight...
Travel Weekly

Wonder of the Seas’ European sailings go on sale

European sailings onboard the world’s largest cruise ship, Wonder of the Seas, are now on sale. Royal Caribbean announced last week that the new mega-ship will sail from its home in Fort Lauderdale to the Caribbean on March 4, 2022, before making its way to Barcelona and Rome in May.
TravelPulse

Windstar Resumes Sailing With Renovated Star Legend

Small-ship specialist Windstar Cruises resumed passenger operations on the recently lengthened and renovated Star Legend yacht, departing Sept. 27 from Lisbon on a 10-day voyage to Barcelona. The line’s three all-suite Star Plus Class yachts – Star Breeze, Star Legend and Star Pride – have undergone major transformations, with Star...
cruiseindustrynews.com

Var Provence Sees Steady Resumption of Cruise Activity

Var Provence said that since the call of Mein Schiff 2 in La-Seyne-sur-Mer on Sept. 16, Var Provence’s boutique ports have seen a significant number of calls on a daily basis, welcoming successively five cruise ships on their shores. According to a press release, the peaks in cruise traffic in...
cruiseradio.net

Seabourn Ship to Resume Service Earlier Than Expected

Luxury line Seabourn has announced that its vessel Seabourn Encore will resume cruising earlier than previously anticipated. The ship is now scheduled to head back into service on February 19, 2022 with a series of new 10 and 11-night itineraries to the Canary Islands and Mediterranean, roundtrip from Lisbon, Portugal. Previously, Encore was set to return on April 17. She will be Seabourn’s third ship to return to sailing.
cruiseindustrynews.com

Royal Caribbean Group Restart: 39 Ships Expected To Be In Service by Nov. 1

The Royal Caribbean Group is set to have 39 cruise vessels back in revenue service by Nov. 1. Serving different markets and homeports, Royal Caribbean International continues with its bullish restart in October, adding four vessels to the lineup. Other brands – like TUI and Hapag-Lloyd – already have most...
cruiseindustrynews.com

MSC’s Chairman Vago on Challenges of Operating Cruise Ships Today

More than a year after MSC Cruises has restarted its first ship, operating cruise ships around the world is still “very, very complex,” said the cruise line’s Executive Chairman, Pierfrancesco Vago. “We’re talking about crossing borders, we're talking about health authorities having different approaches or different vision. (What if) a...
KSAT 12

First-of-its-kind cruise ship to set sail from Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas – A new Norwegian Cruise ship with the largest racetrack on the ocean is going to be sailing from Galveston in late 2023. The Norwegian Prima is the first of six ships in the Norwegian Cruise Line’s (NCL) Prima Class and it’s set to embark on its maiden voyage next summer.
cruiseindustrynews.com

Seabourn Encore to Sail in Canaries and Mediterranean From February 2022

Seabourn has announced that its Seabourn Encore will resume service earlier than anticipated starting on Feb. 19, 2022, with a series of new 10- and 11-day itineraries to the Canary Islands and the Mediterranean. The sailings will be roundtrip from Lisbon, Portugal, and run between February and April 2022, exploring...
cruiseindustrynews.com

MedCruise Welcomes Re-Opening of Cruise Between Greek and Turkish Ports

MedCruise has announced the re-establishment of cruise itineraries between Greece and Turkey. According to a press release, the announcement is “a result of the decision of the Greek government to remove the restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the case of itineraries reaching Greek ports following calls at the ports Galataport Istanbul and Kusadasi.”
cruiseindustrynews.com

Norwegian Cruise Line Ship by Ship Location Update

With six ships back in service and several others being prepared for their restarts, the Norwegian Cruise Line fleet is moving again. Here’s the location of every Norwegian ship as of Oct. 1, 2021:. Norwegian Prima. Year Built: 2022. Capacity: 3,215 guests. Location: Marghera, Italy. The new Norwegian Prima is...
cruiseindustrynews.com

Ponant Officially Launches New Le Commandant Charcot

Earlier this week Ponant officially launched its new Le Commandant Charcot. The inauguration ceremony took place in Le Havre, France where the French explorer, Jean-Baptiste Charcot, departed from for his journey to Antarctica. The 13th ship in PONANT’s fleet was launched during a ceremony attended by Anne Manipoud-Charcot, the explorer’s...
cruiseindustrynews.com

5 Unique Princess Cruises Itineraries in 2022

Princess Cruises’ 15 ships will be sailing a varied selection of cruises and itineraries in 2022. The premium brand is poised to offer unique, longer and destination-intensive itineraries in destinations like the South Pacific, Japan and Northern Europe. Cruise Industry News has looked into the company’s deployment to find some...
