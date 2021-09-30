Are you a responsible voter?

Ask yourself: Did the politicians representing me in my city, county, state and nation vote for legislation with which I generally agree? If you don’t know the answer to that question, you are not ready to vote responsibly. The next election is just slightly more than a year away. If you vote party line without knowing the actual positions of those you vote for, you do yourself and fellow voters a disservice. Find out about candidates up for reelection. Work for those who support your positions. Help identify replacements for those who don’t.