Paul Pepper: Mickey Havener, End-of-Life Doula, "Death Cafe Revisited"

By Travis McMillen
kbia.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the right amount of prep and planning, the death of a loved one can be an enlightening and educational experience; for the person who's dying, it can be a journey filled with many questions and concerns, and that's why end-of-life doula MICKEY HAVENER hosts a monthly "death cafe," to be a sounding board for those whose time may be running out. September 30, 2021.

