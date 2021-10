Mercedes may be hiding engine reliability concerns with their power units, suspects RacingNews365.com F1 journalist Dieter Rencken. This follows a weekend in which Valtteri Bottas was forced to use a new power unit for a second consecutive race, having taken a fresh engine and grid penalty at Monza. After just one race, he moved onto another new one in Russia, with the previous unit being sent back to Mercedes' engine headquarters at Brixworth for analysis, as the team confirmed they had discovered an issue.

