Charlotte, NC

8PM: Coroner "Round And Round"

 4 days ago

A deceased John Doe forces Jenny and Clark to work together in the world of narcotics and therapy on a new episode of Coroner at 8PM Thursday on WCCB Charlotte's CW. CORONER season three returns to Toronto where coroner Jenny Cooper must move past her trauma and embrace her whole self. In the process of healing, she and live-in boyfriend Liam are now separated and separately trying new forms of therapy. With Liam gone, Jenny finally has space to focus on herself…for all of five minutes. It isn't long before death knocks at her door with a slew of new cases – both covid-related and not – that force her to unleash the real Jenny Cooper locked inside.

Related
wccbcharlotte.com

9PM: The Outpost "The Betrayer"

Talon and Luna return to the Outpost with a dubious ally. Garret and Zed attempt to a descent on the Outpost. All on a new episode of The Outpost at 9PM Thursday on WCCB Charlotte's CW. About The Outpost:. Talon, the lone survivor of the Blackbloods, sets off to track...
Charlotte, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

9PM: In The Dark "Do You Hear What I Hear?"

As Murphy closes in on finding out what happened to Jess, Clemens and Josh move one step closer to finding Murphy on a new episode of In The Dark at 9PM Wednesday on WCCB Charlotte's CW. Click to watch episode promo on YouTube. About In The Dark:. In three seasons,...
Charlotte, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

8PM: Penn & Teller's Worst Nightmare

Watch Penn & Teller's Worst Nightmare with magicians Jandro, Piff the Magic Dragon, Helen Coghlan and Paul Gertner at 8PM Friday on WCCB Charlotte's CW. Click to watch season 8 trailer on YouTube.
Charlotte, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

8PM: iHeartRadio Music Festival 2021 – Night 2

Watch night two of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at 8PM Sunday on WCCB Charlotte's CW. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the two-part lineup will feature performances from BTS, Coldplay, Kane Brown with special guest Khalid, Keith Urban, Migos, Miley Cyrus, Usher, and more!. Click to watch 2021 trailer on YouTube.
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Remember little Jake Harper from Two and a Half Men? This is him now

In the popular American television sitcom "Two and a Half Men" we met Angus T. Jones as Jake Harper, a sweet little boy, but a little bit silly. At the age of 10, Angus was offered the role of Jake Harper in Two and a Half Men. The series became known around the world and this helped Angus reach a salary of $ 300,000 per episode, becoming the highest paid child on TV.
DoYouRemember?

'Tiger King' Star Dies At 53

Erik Cowie was found dead. He was best known for his appearance in 'Tiger King.'. He was only 53 years old. Erik Cowie, one of the stars in the Netflix documentary Tiger King, has died. He was a zookeeper on the popular series and was only 53 years old. Erik was found dead in New York City and a toxicology report is set to be performed. There were no drugs or foul play found at the scene.
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as "Honey Boo Boo," has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. "🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃," the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The "Mama June: From Not...
Jenny Cooper
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
TVShowsAce

'90 Day Fiance': Is Michael Ilesanmi Using Angela Deem? Truth Revealed

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi have had an unbelievable relationship since they stepped onto the 90 Day Fiance scene. Yet, they have managed to overcome a lot together, and Deem was always looking for an egg to tote. The one question on many people's minds was: does Michael love her or just want a green card? Now, the truth has come out and it might actually shock you.
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired 'Disrespectful' White 'Precious' Crew, Original DP Couldn't Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his "Precious" breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several "disrespectful" crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he "didn't feel good" with the "Precious" dailies after two weeks of shooting. "I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] 'Shadowboxer' was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was," Daniels said. "They were...
dreddsinfo.com

2 Of Akon's 5 Wives Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Akon's First Wife & Newest Wife Roz Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta. The new season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is going to be BANANAS. According to multiple sources connected to production, two of R&B singer and philanthropist Akon's wives will be appearing on the show. Akon...
BBC

Elephant Man dissection: 'Joseph Merrick would be heartbroken'

Actor and broadcaster Adam Pearson is among thousands of people to oppose a show where a replica of Joseph Merrick's body will be dissected. Known as the Elephant Man, Mr Merrick grew up in Leicester and toured the East Midlands as a travelling exhibit before moving to London. Disability campaigners...
Outsider.com

'The Conners' Dedicates Premiere to Norm MacDonald in Heartfelt Tribute

The cast and crew of The Conners dedicated the show's season premiere to Norm MacDonald. The beloved former Saturday Night Live star died earlier this month. He was 61. The Conners gathered around their famous sofa at the end of Wednesday's live season premiere and held a sign that read "Dedicated to the memory of our friend and colleague Norm Macdonald." The cast shouted "Here's to you, Norm," as the show cut to black, Variety reported.
Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa shares upsetting news ahead of DWTS debut

JoJo Siwa was not happy on Tuesday when she took to social media with a message for Nickelodeon. Ahead of her appearance on DWTS, the 18-year-old singer voiced her utter dismay at a decision the company had made about her upcoming tour, JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour. Taking to both...
