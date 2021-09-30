Enjoy Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice in Bastrop

Bring your pumpkin love to Bastrop, TX this fall. We’re all set to celebrate all things pumpkin as National Pumpkin Day, October 26, 2021, draws near. Let us guide you to two of the best fall festivals in Central Texas with awesome pumpkin patches, hayrides, great food and more. If you dare to enjoy a good scare then you need to go to Scream Hollow, a spooky amusement park. We also found a place where you can paint pumpkins and of course, several places where you can get fantastic pumpkin spice treats and drinks. This is how you can pumpkin it up this fall in Bastrop.