Each summer, Maine’s hayfields are filled with the bubbly song of the Bobolink, a migratory grassland bird that nests on the ground of agricultural fields. These small blackbirds are remarkable for many reasons, including their unique plumage resembling a backwards tuxedo with a bright yellow cap, and their impressive migration of 12,500 miles each year. Unfortunately, Bobolinks and other grassland species are in grave danger primarily due to habitat loss and intensified agriculture. Since 1966, Bobolinks have faced a cumulative decline of 65%. To stabilize and ultimately reverse this trend, protecting Bobolinks and their habitat during breeding season is particularly important. Together, the Kennebec Estuary Land Trust and Ag Allies, are working to protect Maine’s grassland birds one field at a time.

AGRICULTURE ・ 9 DAYS AGO