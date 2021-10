After working on Apex Legends' server problems throughout the weekend, Respawn Entertainment released a new update for the game on Wednesday in hopes of fixing the problems players have been encountering since the start of the Evolution event. Players were able to download the update on Wednesday prior to Respawn's official announcement, but shortly afterwards, a set of patch notes was released to detail everything that had changed. Topping the list of patch notes was a solution that was supposed to resolve crashing errors players were experiencing, though it's not guaranteed that players will be without crashes entirely.

