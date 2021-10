The Kansas City Chiefs’ re-tooled offensive line has had its ups and downs in recent performances, but their development is still in its infancy ahead of the Week 3 matchup in Philadelphia. With five new starters, fresh faces at every starting spot, expectations remain sky-high, but it is understood that it’ll take some time for the unit to fully gel into an elite force to protect and push for Kansas City in the playoffs this season.

