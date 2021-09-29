The Future of Firewalling: How a Platform Approach Can Lower Security Costs
Firewalls of the future offer a much-needed solution to deal with diverse endpoints and infrastructure, providing application workload control and network control on premises, in the cloud, and at the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE). They provide broad functionality, flexible integration of key security features, and centralized management and monitoring to facilitate a lower cost approach to security. The real user reviews of Cisco Secure Firewalls and Cisco Secure Workload (Tetration) highlighted in this white paper demonstrate how organizations can radically enhance their security postures with tightly integrated control between the network and application workload layers.www.cio.com
Comments / 0