CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Top 5 tips for enterprises choosing a firewall

CIO
 7 days ago

Firewalls today are much more than a single control point. They must enforce common policy with intelligent control points and full visibility where you need it—that’s firewalling. With a comprehensive firewalling strategy, consistent security controls are deployed —gathering, sharing, and responding to context about users, locations, and devices. This integrated approach offers prioritized alerts, unified policy, shared threat intelligence, and stronger user and device authentication. Discover the top 5 tips for choosing an enterprise firewall and learn how Cisco is leveraging world-class security intelligence and delivering centralized cloud-based management on an open platform that strengthens your security by unifying visibility across your security infrastructure—regardless of which vendor’s products you have.

www.cio.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodmenproject.com

Top Cisco Exams With Passing Tips

— The Cisco Certified Network Associate, or CCNA, is a top-level IT security certification. Cisco Exams or certificates are one of the most trusted and valuable certifications in the world. The Cisco Exams help candidates in boosting their professional careers with better and high-paying jobs. The candidates who successfully earn the Cisco certifications are considered capable of configuring, operating, and troubleshooting switched and routed networks. The Cisco Exams are not easy to pass and require a lot of hard work but more than hard work, proper planning and implementation play a crucial role in passing these exams.
COMPUTERS
helpnetsecurity.com

Future of work: Cybersecurity and hybrid working as top two enterprise priorities

The pandemic has changed technology priorities for organizations worldwide finds a report from Omdia on the future of work. The top two enterprise priorities are now cybersecurity (58%) and hybrid working (55%), with customer experience, business processes and better empowering frontline workers tied in third place at 49%. Working away...
TECHNOLOGY
CIO

Internal Firewalls for Dummies Guide

Organizations can no longer rely on edge firewalls alone to provide network security. Once attackers get past an edge firewall, they can move laterally to high-value assets. This book illustrates how internal firewalls can help your organization secure east-west network traffic and prevent attackers’ lateral movements. In the Internal Firewalls...
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Is my firewall hacked already ?

I have a PA3020 with 7.0.5-h2 PAN-os version. I noticed that it have a lot of DNS traffic sent to strange IP address. show system resources command. I found strange process nginx and two syslog-ng there. Is it normal, how to get rid of them ?. 2797 nobody 20 0...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Management#Security Controls
VentureBeat

LinkedIn’s Top Startups of 2021 spotlights the enterprise data stack

Startups are capitalizing on the growing gaps across enterprise data stacks as the stresses of keeping customers loyal, keeping infrastructure secure, and keeping virtual teams collaborative force rapid change throughout the industry. Sixty percent of LinkedIn’s Top Startups of 2021 see enterprises as the key to the future. Four of...
BUSINESS
CIO

Five IT Security Risks In A Perimeterless World

Your organization’s sensitive information is everywhere. If you looked, you would find it on mobile devices, in the cloud and, of course, behind your firewall. So where is your secure perimeter?. Some applications are hosted on-premises, yet are accessible from outside the network using VPNs. Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business apps are...
CELL PHONES
CIO

Chrome OS brings you Demo Day

Learn how Chrome OS is addressing the challenges of today and get an overview of the new suite of features with John Maletis, Head of Chrome OS Product, Engineering & UX. Discover how the Chrome OS Readiness Tool can help you identify who's ready to switch and then find them the right device for the job with Sampada Telang, Head of Chrome OS Ecosystem Health.
COMPUTERS
CIO

Four Pillars of the Digital Supply Chain

Companies are discovering the significant advantages of establishing a supply chain digital twin. By doing so, your organization will be able to quickly mitigate shortages, demand spikes, and supplier disruptions to win, and keep, customers as conditions change. Learn how to put a digital twin in place by downloading this...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cisco
CIO

Keeping up with a changing cybersecurity landscape

CISOs must deal with the new realities of work. The sudden shift to enable entire workforces to work remotely has raised the stakes. Organizations are looking ahead at how their teams operate and how they protect employees and assets. It’s critical, therefore, to stay current on emerging threats and, most importantly, how threat protection is evolving to help keep organizations secure. In this eBook you'll learn methods for:
ECONOMY
CIO

Building a bridge with Softchoice and Azure VMware Solution

Many workloads are not easily separated from the on-premise infrastructure they depend on. They rely on software or operating system (OS) versions that require upgrades and patches to run in native cloud environments. Recent advancements in hybrid cloud technology, including Azure VMware Solution (AVS), allow IT teams to embrace public cloud while minimizing the need to refactor applications or introduce a new operating framework. Learn more on how Azure VMware Solution can:
COMPUTERS
CIO

To VMworld and Beyond: The VMware and Microsoft Alliance

VMworld 2021 is fast approaching and we’re excited to have Microsoft back as a top tier diamond sponsor. We’re equally excited to be using Azure VMware Solution infrastructure for the first time to help us power the VMworld Hands-on Labs. Together we have a range of sessions and updates to share with attendees including:
TECHNOLOGY
CIO

Future-Proof Your Data Protection for Cloud, Modern Apps, and Beyond

With changes in the past year, organizations have accelerated digital transformation and cloud adoption to adhere to work-from-home mandates. As organizations become remote ready, adopt SaaS applications, and move toward a cloud first strategy, this leads to an increase in the number of endpoints and vulnerabilities. Cyberattacks have risen dramatically due to this shift, with data issues and remote workers reported as being the biggest drivers of IT complexity.
COMPUTERS
CIO

Is Your Data Infrastructure Stifling Innovation?

There are myriad reasons why an estimated 90% of startups fail. You need a great idea (and not just one great idea), you need inspiration, funding, smart people—and a fair amount of luck. Miss any one of these factors, and failure might be a foregone conclusion. For young companies or...
TECHNOLOGY
CIO

The Foundation for True Zero Trust

Digital transformation has fundamentally changed the way we communicate and how modern businesses operate. Employees went mobile-first and began using their own devices for both personal communication and work purposes, which meant accessing critical business applications and data over the public internet. Simultaneously, sensitive business data has become more distributed, residing outside the corporate perimeter in SaaS applications such as Microsoft 365 and private applications in AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud platforms.
TECHNOLOGY
CIO

14 Innovative Personalization Ideas for the Digital-first Customer

Personalization isn’t a nice-to-have: 57% of customers have stopped buying because a competitor provided a better experience. Customers expect omnichannel personalization where engagements are tailored based on their past interactions. That’s why “use the recipient’s name in an email” isn’t what you’ll find here. Personalization requires an intimate knowledge of your customer. The goal? Anticipating when and why they need service.
TECHNOLOGY
CIO

Beyond CRM: The CFO’s Guide to Driving Sales Revenue and Reducing Sales Costs

With remote selling and digital experiences becoming the primary way of engaging with customers, updating your customer relationship management (CRM) solution is more important than ever. Learn how to unify customer data, keep sales and marketing aligned, and preserve ROI by downloading this CFO guide e-book. In it you’ll discover how Dynamics 365 equips you to meet these challenges by:
ECONOMY
CIO

VMware and Google Cloud: The next chapter

Google Cloud Next and VMworld 2021 are less than two weeks away, and the partnership between Google Cloud and VMware is entering a new chapter. Over the past year, our close partnership with VMware and mutual dedication to customer success has inspired us to deliver several innovative capabilities, including expanding the service to 12 regions worldwide along with our industry-leading 99.99% availability, multi-region networking, and improved scalability to make it easy for customers to rapidly migrate to the cloud.
BUSINESS
CIO

Unified Collaborations: The Foundation of Hybrid Work

The future of work is upon us, and the future is “hybrid work” – a blend of remote and on-site workers who spend some time working from home and some time in the office. And hand in hand with this shift in work style comes change to both business and IT provisions and operating models, especially around collaboration. Join us for Cisco’s executive perspective, in partnership with Lumen, on the reality of hybrid work. You’ll hear insights and key perspective on what changes have happened so far in 2021, the challenges around security, what changes are coming in 2022, and how Cisco and Lumen are supporting today’s IT teams for hybrid work today – and tomorrow.
TECHNOLOGY
towardsdatascience.com

4 Vital Tips for Choosing a Business Use Case for Data Science

According to Gartner, only 20% of data science projects bring business outcomes by 2022. So, applying data science is a promising but risky endeavor. Emails, social media content, app logs, images — given the loads and variety of data we generate every day, harnessing it naturally seems like a recipe for any business challenge. It’s easy to understand this mindset with data science success stories everywhere:
SCIENCE
CIO

A Strategic Guide for Transitioning To Adaptive Access Management

Regardless of an organization’s current level of IAM maturity, advancement to the next phase can only be accomplished with the strategic introduction of management technologies. Optimal management platforms to adopt should be modular to allow organizations to implement new capabilities without having to invest in features they do not currently require. Additionally, adopted solutions should be fully integrated to ensure management processes are consistent and extensible. This will allow organizations to build on a foundational platform of optimal IAM capabilities so they can advance functionally at a rate that matches budget availability and organizational requirements. By contrast, adoption of a collection of unintegrated point products will require time-consuming “swivel-chair management” and will prohibit organizations from advancing further than the Enhanced Access Management phase.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy