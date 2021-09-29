NetWORK: Redefining Network Security

Wireless Routers and Extenders vs. MESH Networks, What’s the difference, and which is better?. Whether you use the internet for work, to check emails, surfing the web, or maybe just to watch a movie on a streaming service; you might be familiar with the frustrations of the dreaded buffering wheel, or just painfully slow internet speeds and performance. This might be caused by a weak wireless network connection; you know those places where the signal drops out and your device can’t maintain a decent connection. There are some simple steps to improve your connection that can be taken without buying anything new. However, in most cases, to permanently remedy those wireless weak spots or dead zones will require a wireless network hardware upgrade.

