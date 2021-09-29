NetWORK: Redefining Network Security
Security is not keeping pace with the speed and complexity of the multicloud application world. Today’s dynamic applications create security challenges for your firewall team. In fact, through 2023, 99% of firewall breaches will be caused by firewall misconfigurations, not firewall flaws. Cisco Secure Workload is redefining network and workload security. As applications change and new workloads come online, Cisco Secure Workload provides comprehensive visibility and automated policy recommendations on-the-fly so your firewall team can support the application team’s needs rapidly. All while enhancing your overall security posture.www.cio.com
