NetWORK: Redefining Network Security

CIO
 7 days ago

Security is not keeping pace with the speed and complexity of the multicloud application world. Today’s dynamic applications create security challenges for your firewall team. In fact, through 2023, 99% of firewall breaches will be caused by firewall misconfigurations, not firewall flaws. Cisco Secure Workload is redefining network and workload security. As applications change and new workloads come online, Cisco Secure Workload provides comprehensive visibility and automated policy recommendations on-the-fly so your firewall team can support the application team’s needs rapidly. All while enhancing your overall security posture.

www.cio.com

dallassun.com

Amid Chinese threat, Quad to deploy secure, open 5G network

Washington [US], September 25 (ANI): Amid growing security concern over misuse of 5G technologies by Chinese companies, leaders of the United States, Japan, Australia and India on Friday agreed to advance the deployment of "secure, open and transparent" 5G telecommunications networks and work to bolster supply chain security for semiconductors.
U.S. POLITICS
Phys.org

A 15-user quantum secure direct communication network

Quantum secure direct communication (QSDC) based on entanglement can directly transmit confidential information. Scientist in China explored a QSDC network based on time-energy entanglement and sum-frequency generation. The results show that when any two users are performing QSDC over 40 kilometers of optical fiber, and the rate of information transmission can be maintained at 1Kbp/s. Our result lays the foundation for the realization of satellite-based long-distance and global QSDC in the future.
TECHNOLOGY
linuxfoundation.org

The Linux Foundation’s Open Networking and Edge (ONE) Summit Expands Programming with Keynote and Mini Summit by the US Government, Enabling Secure, Open, and Programmable 5G Networks

The US DoD, DARPA, and NWIC Pacific host mini summit on accelerating innovation and deployments at scale based on open source 5G architecture & use cases. SAN FRANCISCO, September 22, 2021 – The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, along with co-hosts LF Edge, LF Networking, and Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), today announced additional programming for ONE Summit contributed by the United States government. New programming includes a keynote address by Dr. Dan Massey, Project Leader, Operate through DoD 5G to NextG Initiative, as well as a US GOV OPS Mini Summit.
TECHNOLOGY
CIO

How to Enable an Elastic Network Perimeter With Secure SD-WAN

In a word, the traditional perimeter-based model is no longer sufficient for protecting the enterprise network. For starters, the massive increase of remote workers significantly expands the attack surface and the continuing proliferation of new devices on the network requires a fresh look at security. This eBook explores why IT leaders need to look towards next generation, secure, session-based SD-WAN to optimize user experiences, while keeping costs manageable, delivering on stringent security requirements, and reducing complexity.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Network Security#Network#Cisco Secure Workload
thefastmode.com

Palo Alto Networks Powers Vodafone NZ's New Secure Access Service

Vodafone NZ has launched a new service called Vodafone Secure Access powered by Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, which helps business customers address the need for secure remote working. Built on Prisma Access, the cloud-delivered security platform from Palo Alto Networks, Vodafone Secure Access is an easily scalable...
ECONOMY
theapopkavoice.com

Looking for better online security? Try a Virtual Private Network

Are you looking for more online security but don’t know where to turn? Perhaps a virtual private network (VPN) could be a safe, secure, and affordable option. A VPN extends a private network across a public network and enables users to send and receive data across shared or public networks as if their computing devices were directly connected to the private network. A VPN increases functionality, security, and management of the private network. It provides access to resources inaccessible on the public network.
COMPUTERS
Network World

How and why automation can improve network-device security

The recent T-Mobile data breach, reportedly facilitated by attackers gaining access to an unprotected router and from there into the network, could have been prevented through the use of network automation. IDS, IPS, SASE, and other newer technologies get a lot more attention, but automation is critical to modern network...
SOFTWARE
Network World

Improving the Security of Radio Frequency Emitting Devices on the Network

Federal and non-governmental IT teams have long been aware of the risk of radio frequency (RF) network blindness. Afterall, unauthorized communications in a secure zone can reveal personnel movements and create a conduit for data exfiltration, such as how a fitness tracker can inadvertently revealed the physical movements of military personnel.
TECHNOLOGY
coachellavalleyweekly.com

Wireless Networks:

Wireless Routers and Extenders vs. MESH Networks, What’s the difference, and which is better?. Whether you use the internet for work, to check emails, surfing the web, or maybe just to watch a movie on a streaming service; you might be familiar with the frustrations of the dreaded buffering wheel, or just painfully slow internet speeds and performance. This might be caused by a weak wireless network connection; you know those places where the signal drops out and your device can’t maintain a decent connection. There are some simple steps to improve your connection that can be taken without buying anything new. However, in most cases, to permanently remedy those wireless weak spots or dead zones will require a wireless network hardware upgrade.
TECHNOLOGY
CIO

A Strategic Guide for Transitioning To Adaptive Access Management

Regardless of an organization’s current level of IAM maturity, advancement to the next phase can only be accomplished with the strategic introduction of management technologies. Optimal management platforms to adopt should be modular to allow organizations to implement new capabilities without having to invest in features they do not currently require. Additionally, adopted solutions should be fully integrated to ensure management processes are consistent and extensible. This will allow organizations to build on a foundational platform of optimal IAM capabilities so they can advance functionally at a rate that matches budget availability and organizational requirements. By contrast, adoption of a collection of unintegrated point products will require time-consuming “swivel-chair management” and will prohibit organizations from advancing further than the Enhanced Access Management phase.
COMPUTERS
CIO

CIO Think Tank: Data and analytics at scale

In July and August 2021, CIO held three virtual CIO Think Tank discussions that brought together 31 IT leaders to unpack one of the most important issues in enterprise technology today: maximizing the utility of data collected through multiple channels. The goal of these discussions was to identify key challenges...
ECONOMY
CIO

Keeping up with a changing cybersecurity landscape

CISOs must deal with the new realities of work. The sudden shift to enable entire workforces to work remotely has raised the stakes. Organizations are looking ahead at how their teams operate and how they protect employees and assets. It’s critical, therefore, to stay current on emerging threats and, most importantly, how threat protection is evolving to help keep organizations secure. In this eBook you'll learn methods for:
ECONOMY
CIO

Unified Collaborations: The Foundation of Hybrid Work

The future of work is upon us, and the future is “hybrid work” – a blend of remote and on-site workers who spend some time working from home and some time in the office. And hand in hand with this shift in work style comes change to both business and IT provisions and operating models, especially around collaboration. Join us for Cisco’s executive perspective, in partnership with Lumen, on the reality of hybrid work. You’ll hear insights and key perspective on what changes have happened so far in 2021, the challenges around security, what changes are coming in 2022, and how Cisco and Lumen are supporting today’s IT teams for hybrid work today – and tomorrow.
TECHNOLOGY
CIO

Beyond CRM: The CFO’s Guide to Driving Sales Revenue and Reducing Sales Costs

With remote selling and digital experiences becoming the primary way of engaging with customers, updating your customer relationship management (CRM) solution is more important than ever. Learn how to unify customer data, keep sales and marketing aligned, and preserve ROI by downloading this CFO guide e-book. In it you’ll discover how Dynamics 365 equips you to meet these challenges by:
ECONOMY
CIO

Future-Proof Your Data Protection for Cloud, Modern Apps, and Beyond

With changes in the past year, organizations have accelerated digital transformation and cloud adoption to adhere to work-from-home mandates. As organizations become remote ready, adopt SaaS applications, and move toward a cloud first strategy, this leads to an increase in the number of endpoints and vulnerabilities. Cyberattacks have risen dramatically due to this shift, with data issues and remote workers reported as being the biggest drivers of IT complexity.
COMPUTERS
CIO

Is Your Data Infrastructure Stifling Innovation?

There are myriad reasons why an estimated 90% of startups fail. You need a great idea (and not just one great idea), you need inspiration, funding, smart people—and a fair amount of luck. Miss any one of these factors, and failure might be a foregone conclusion. For young companies or...
TECHNOLOGY
CIO

Five IT Security Risks In A Perimeterless World

Your organization’s sensitive information is everywhere. If you looked, you would find it on mobile devices, in the cloud and, of course, behind your firewall. So where is your secure perimeter?. Some applications are hosted on-premises, yet are accessible from outside the network using VPNs. Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business apps are...
CELL PHONES
Beta News

Change automation: A step-by-step guide to network security policy change management

In today’s fast-paced, data-driven environment, the only constant that businesses can bank on is change. For organizations to function and compete in the modern digital landscape, they need their data to be able to move freely and unobstructed through every branch of their business, unimpeded by security issues that require constant manual attention.
TECHNOLOGY
CIO

Four Pillars of the Digital Supply Chain

Companies are discovering the significant advantages of establishing a supply chain digital twin. By doing so, your organization will be able to quickly mitigate shortages, demand spikes, and supplier disruptions to win, and keep, customers as conditions change. Learn how to put a digital twin in place by downloading this...
ECONOMY

