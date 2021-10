What’s worse than having to force yourself to move on from someone you never dated? Not even for a month. That hurts like hell. And this scenario happens a lot when you get friend-zoned. You like them for too long now, and you know the ins and outs of their life. The thing is, they never actually “reject” you, yet you also know things wouldn’t work out with them.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO