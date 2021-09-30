CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

People Diagnosed with Depression in Early Adulthood Have a Higher Risk in Developing Dementia

By Kyra Larisse
southarkansassun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study finds that people with depression in early adulthood are 73% more likely to develop dementia in later years. Researchers from the University of California gathered over 15,000 respondents from different age groups between 20 and 89. Results of the study suggest that people diagnosed and or experiencing symptoms of depression in their 20s are nearly 75 percent more likely to experience cognitive decline when they reach seniority in life. Results also showed the risk of dementia for people who developed depression in late adulthood or middle age with a chance of 43 percent; however, the risk was not as high as those in early adulthood.

