People Diagnosed with Depression in Early Adulthood Have a Higher Risk in Developing Dementia

How well you're able to get around as you age can differ wildly from person to person. In many cases, how well you've taken care of your body and any injuries you've suffered can have a lasting impact on how you move. But according to one study, moving a certain way while walking could also be an indicator of your brain health and your risk of dementia. Read on to see what red flag you should be looking for the next time you step out.

HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO