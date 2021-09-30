How would you handle this hypothetical work dilemma

I oversee a highly competitive group of well paid professionals for my company. For a few years now, we've been one of the highest performing teams in the nation, but recently that has changed. There are quite a few culture issues going on behind the scenes, so it hard to pinpoint a definitive source, but one group in particular I think is the problem. They used to tag-team a particular territory and were legit rockstars, but after one of them left for another opportunity, things started falling a part.