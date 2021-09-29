Well, good for Google. Drop in the bucket, but whatever.

Google-owned video site YouTube previously only banned misinformation about coronavirus vaccines. Facebook made the same change months ago. There's a ton of vaccine misinformation (I call it lies) out there, and it's propagated like never before. Of the two "major" websites/accounts listed, the one for Robert Kennedy is flat out a long overdue move. Guy is probably responsible for more American deaths than the Taliban and Al Qaida. He has a whole ecosystem of misinformation websites out there and they're propagated on right wing blogs, and conspiracy blogs.