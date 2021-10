Charlotte Shaw, the incoming executive director and CEO for the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority (BJCTA), is not one to sit around. She has worked with firms like the U.S. Department of Defense; McDonell-Douglas, an aerospace company that merged with the Boeing Company in 1997; and the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA). In addition to those jobs, she has also authored self-help books and is currently experimenting with videography.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 7 DAYS AGO