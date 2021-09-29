CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Willmo® - See you like wimenz' necks.

tigernet.com
 7 days ago

www.tigernet.com

MindBodyGreen

The Best Time Of Day To Take Vitamin D, According To Experts

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Vitamin D is a crucial nutrient for our health and well-being for a number of reasons (think mood, bone health, immunity, and more).* Unfortunately, though, many of us don't get enough. Research demonstrates an alarming 93% of Americans fail to get in just 400 IU per day from their diet—and the science is abundantly clear that 400 IU doesn't even come close to cutting it, anyway.
NUTRITION
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Business Insider

People are developing diabetes after COVID-19. It might be because the virus messing with insulin-producing cells, new research suggests.

Some COVID-19 patients have been developing symptoms of diabetes after infection. This has scientists asking if COVID-19 could trigger diabetes. Early findings suggest that the coronavirus could be prompting the pancreas to self-destruct. The coronavirus could be harming vital cells in the pancreas and leaving people with diabetes , according...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sunderland Echo

Sunderland grandmother told she has 'months to live' aged 56 following diagnosis of two incurable rare diseases

Tanya Burrell, 56, from Fulwell, has been told she has only months left to live after she was diagnosed with two rare conditions that are incurable. The grandmother-of-two was first diagnosed with scleroderma - an autoimmune disease which attacks all vital organs and affects Tanya’s skin - eight years ago after she noticed an ulcer on her finger.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
#Necks
talesbuzz.com

Scientists discover link between farting and poor mental health

It’s a sign that you’re really keeping things bottled up inside. While farting is often considered a healthy bodily function, a new study suggests that excessive wind-breaking could also be a sign of depression, anxiety and other mental maladies. A team of international scientists happened upon the flatulence finding while researching how common farting and other gas-related symptoms are in the global population.
MENTAL HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
KYW News Radio

Common sleep aid reduces kidney failure, Rutgers study finds

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A common sleep aid can do a lot more than give you a good night’s rest. Researchers at the Rutgers University Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy found that melatonin significantly reduces kidney failure among patients taking the antibiotic vancomycin. Patients can contract infections while hospitalized, like...
SCIENCE
CBS Minnesota

University Of Minnesota Researchers Find Those Who’ve Had COVID Get Huge Immunity Boost From Vaccine

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New data is out on how well COVID-19 vaccines work in those who’ve already been infected, and that cutting-edge research is coming from Minnesota. More than 1,000 Minnesotans did test positive for the virus, leaving some to wonder if those who do have natural immunity actually need to get vaccinated. It turns out the answer to that question was actually discovered on the University of Minnesota campus. WCCO spoke with U immunologist Dr. Marc Jenkins. “We wanted to know like how does the immunity you get from the vaccine compare to the kind of immunity you get from the...
SCIENCE
thurstontalk.com

Penrose Physical Therapy Answers: ‘Why Everyday Activities Can Cause Shoulder and Neck Pain and What You Can Do To Change That’

Submitted by Dr. Jennifer Penrose for Penrose & Associates Physical Therapy. Have you ever had a slight pain from your shoulder to your neck but didn’t really think it was a big deal, especially if you knew it was because you slept awkwardly? Yes? I thought so. I hear this quite often from my clients when they first come in to see us. They’ll mention the annoying pain that’s going on in their shoulder or base of their neck. 9 times out of 10, they think it’s something that will “just go away” on its own.
FITNESS
POPSUGAR

If You Experience Tension Headaches, a Physical Therapist Wants You to Try This Neck Stretch

☑️ Can be really helpful for tension headaches and the like #neckpain #tensionheadache #chiro #medstudent. Neck stretches are like candy to me — when I find one that eases my muscles with just the right motion, it's a treat I plan to keep in my back pocket in times of need. Adam Fehr, PT, DPT, CSCS, offered a handy way to stretch your neck at the base of your skull to help alleviate neck pain and tension headaches.
FITNESS
kgncnewsnow.com

VOTE: What Would You Like to See on The Chat?

Each week, Care Express Wellness Coach Rhonda Rodden gives Amarillo the tips and tricks we need to stay healthy and well! We’d love your input on what health topics you’d like to learn more about, get tips and tricks about, or just hear Chuck rant about!
AMARILLO, TX
goodmenproject.com

If You Are What You Eat, Then You Are What You See

When it comes to nutrition, the eyes have it – literally. In other words, what you put into your mouth (and thus, stomach) determines what enters your bloodstream. The blood carries oxygen, nutrients, and other needed elements to the retina (lining) of your eye. If the blood fails to deliver proper nourishment, the photoreceptors (rods and cones) of the eye can suffer.
NUTRITION
mountainhomemag.com

Sometimes You Feel Like a Nut

“We’re all here, so let’s get started.” It was the 10,000th Zoom call of the year. We were planning a commemorative coin if it went well. I settled in for another hour in front of my screen, staring at my colleagues in their corporate Hollywood Squares boxes. My part was...
PETS
Shape Magazine

Shoppers Swear This Firming Neck Cream 'Works Like a Mini Facelift'

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com by Maya Gandara. PSA: Dragging excess facial moisturizer down your neck just won't cut it. While we're all about quick and easy routines, it's extremely vital to show proper care and attention to the delicate area to prevent signs of aging earlier than expected (and that includes regularly applying SPF.) Luckily, there are plenty of effective neck treatments to get the job done, such as the StriVectin TL Tightening Neck Cream (Buy It, $81, was $95, amazon.com) that's currently on sale on Amazon.
SKIN CARE
The Independent

9 best pregnancy pillows that provide support and help ease back pain

A maternity pillow that supports you in all the right places so you can get a great night’s sleep (while you still can) is a must-have.Each pregnancy has unique ups and downs but the thing that most mums-to-be, and all parents in general, crave is a comfortable night’s rest.The best approach is to think about what kind of sleeper you are. If you like to be cocooned and snug all night, a full-length U-shaped pillow will be a sweet dream for you. If you like your space and move about a lot, a smaller pillow may be best.Look for cushions...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

