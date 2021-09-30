CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
America’s fierce fight over drug prices takes center stage in Congress

By Trudy Lieberman
centerforhealthjournalism.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe forever war between America’s pharmaceutical industry and America’s public interest is approaching a climactic moment. At stake is whether Big Pharma and its allies will keep drug prices zooming upward, or whether the federal government can slow that rise by negotiating prices for some expensive drugs taken by Medicare beneficiaries. The U.S. House of Representatives is poised to vote on legislation requiring such negotiations in the next few days as a crucial element of the $3.5 trillion budget plan, and the drug industry is in overdrive to make sure that doesn’t happen.

