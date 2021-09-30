CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Let’s have a serious conversation about the debt

By Jennifer Rubin
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican senators have repeatedly refused to raise the debt limit because, they say, the GOP will not “empower” a spending spree. This is poppycock. The debt ceiling increase is necessary to pay for what lawmakers — including Republicans — previously decided to spend. This includes the Republicans’ $2 trillion tax cut and increased spending during the prior administration. Indeed, as Steven Rattner, “car czar” in the Obama administration, wrote recently, the debt explosion has happened primarily under GOP presidents. “The ratio of debt to the overall size of the economy (the ‘debt to GDP ratio,’ in the nomenclature) was at a post-World War II low in 1974, at 22%,” he wrote. “It took 10 years for that figure to grow to 32%, 6 years to increase to 42% and 19 years to reach 52%.” He also noted that, “Less than two years ago, the ratio was 80%; today, after briefly passing 100%, it stands at 98%.”

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Debt ceiling: How is the US government running out of money and what happens next?

The US government is on course to run out of ways to pay its debts in a matter of days, leaving it potentially set to default for the first time in history unless Congress can work together and pass a piece of legislation to raise the federal government’s borrowing limit.The government is funded through 3 December thanks to a stopgap spending bill passed by the House and Senate; however, a separate deadline looms for the country’s ability to make payments on outstanding loans, payments which if not made would affect the US credit rating and could lead to a...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Steven Rattner
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Joe Manchin leans over deck of his yacht to tell protesters he will oppose Medicare expansion

Democratic senator Joe Manchin had an awkward exchange with protesters from the deck of his yacht this week as his party was forced to delay voting on two infrastructure bills because he has opposed parts of the legislation.From his $250,000 boat named “Almost Heaven” on the Potomac River in DC, the centrist from West Virginia explained why he opposed a major part of the bill championed by progressives - the expansion of Medicare to include dental and vision care, and hearing aids.“We will get to that eventually, but right now we can’t even take care...it’s going to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Payroll Tax#Real Gdp#Republicans#Gop#Senate
Washington Examiner

Biden declares war on showerheads

President Joe Biden may lack the authority to reach into your shower and turn the dial down in order to save water. Still, he is doing all he can to declare war on high-pressure showerheads. The Department of Energy has proposed a regulatory change reversing a Trump measure that allowed...
POTUS
CNN

What Mitch McConnell is betting on

(CNN) — Two weeks out from a dangerous debt default with broad consequences for the American economy, Mitch McConnell isn't budging. "Republicans' position is simple," wrote the Senate minority leader in a public letter to President Joe Biden on Monday. "We have no list of demands. For two and a half months, we have simply warned that since your party wishes to govern alone, it must handle the debt limit alone as well."
U.S. POLITICS
5NEWS

Anti-vaccine mandate bills pass in Senate

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Senate is working against COVID-19 vaccine mandates by passing three bills to exempt Arkansas employees from the vaccine. In addition, these measures would provide financial support for unvaccinated employees. The three bills will make their way to the house after some debate. One side fighting...
U.S. POLITICS
nickiswift.com

Omarosa Predicts This Will Be The Reason Trump Won't Be Able To Run In 2024

Since her debut as a contender in the first season of "The Apprentice" in 2004, Omarosa Manigault Newman has been a divisive figure in the Trump-iverse. Omarosa, who is also largely known by her mononym, was intrinsically tied to her former television mentor for over a decade, first as a recurring "Apprentice" contestant, and later as a White House aide under his presidency. But business partnerships sometimes end abruptly, and so did Trump's and Omarosa's. It was unequivocally severed in December 2017, after Omarosa was fired for the alleged misuse of a government car and "integrity" issues, as The New York Times reported in 2018. (She denied these claims.)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ALL THAT REMAINS Singer Warns Of 'Authoritarian Takeover Of U.S. Government', Says Calling Capitol Riot An 'Insurrection' Is 'Ridiculous'

During an appearance on the latest episode of "The Chad Prather Show", which airs through conservative media group Blaze Media, ALL THAT REMAINS singer Phil Labonte was asked for his opinion on the state of the world at the moment. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's an attempt for an authoritarian takeover of the United States government in a way that is unprecedented in American history. And the worst part is the people that do want to fight it, they have to deal with — essentially, it's just the most slanderous attacks. If you say 'I'm for this', someone will always say, 'Oh, you just want to do this hurtful thing to this person or these people,' or whatever."
U.S. POLITICS
albuquerquenews.net

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary 'shocked' that migrants have Covid

WASHINGTON D.C.: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas expressed shock at the recent spike in Delta variant COVID-19 cases among migrants at the U.S. border. During a speech on Monday at the Migration Policy Institute's annual immigration law and policy conference in Washington, he said, "I did not expect to be, in late September, where we are."
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy