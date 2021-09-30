Let’s have a serious conversation about the debt

Republican senators have repeatedly refused to raise the debt limit because, they say, the GOP will not “empower” a spending spree. This is poppycock. The debt ceiling increase is necessary to pay for what lawmakers — including Republicans — previously decided to spend. This includes the Republicans’ $2 trillion tax cut and increased spending during the prior administration. Indeed, as Steven Rattner, “car czar” in the Obama administration, wrote recently, the debt explosion has happened primarily under GOP presidents. “The ratio of debt to the overall size of the economy (the ‘debt to GDP ratio,’ in the nomenclature) was at a post-World War II low in 1974, at 22%,” he wrote. “It took 10 years for that figure to grow to 32%, 6 years to increase to 42% and 19 years to reach 52%.” He also noted that, “Less than two years ago, the ratio was 80%; today, after briefly passing 100%, it stands at 98%.”