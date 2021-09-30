CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pediatricians feeling overwhelmed as the demand for COVID tests grows

 4 days ago
Local pediatricians say they are seeing a large increase in COVID testing at their offices, sometimes resulting in working longer hours.

One doctor told NewsChannel 9 that they did over 100 tests Monday and needed to stay longer to be sure they got done.

Another doctor, Dr. Robert Dracker with Summerwood Pediatrics, says they have seen a large increase too.

He said they go through so many tests that they ran out at one point due to the manufacturers being unable to keep up with the high demand.

With school nurses needing to test every child that says they feel ill, it then burdens the pediatricians and other practices that need the tests as well.

Onondaga County Executive, Ryan McMahon, announced there will be a new testing site for asymptomatic students 5 days a week at the Hamilton Street Boys and Girls club.

The testing location will be open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. beginning Thursday, Sept. 30 and students must register online.

