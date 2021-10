Samm Swarts was named the assistant director of emergency preparedness and response for Ithaca College on May 13. Swarts is the first person to be in this position, which is housed within the Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management. Swarts said his job is to plan for any kind of emergency the college community might face, like natural disasters, pandemics or other major threats.

ITHACA, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO