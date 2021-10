New World has been a mixed bag for me thus far, and it’s hard to put a finger on exactly why that has been. I’m having fun - let’s get that out of the way first and foremost. My time spent in the world has been mostly enjoyable, but pockets of the almost 20 hours of gameplay I’ve been able to sink into Amazon’s MMO since it launched on Tuesday have left me either scratching my head or downright furious.

