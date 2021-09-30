WSC Spanish Club celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month

National Hispanic Heritage Month is upon us and Wayne State College’s Spanish Club knows just the way to celebrate: authentic Spanish dancing!. Hispanic Heritage Month starts annually on Sept. 15 and ends on Oct.15. It honors the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America. To celebrate, the Spanish Club will be hosting an event teaching traditional Hispanic dances on October 4 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Frey Conference Room. A past professor who taught Spanish class and held Spanish dance lessons at Wayne, Catherine Rudin, will be teaching the dance class.