Rise in fentanyl deaths
On Sept. 27 the DEA released a Public Safety Alert warning the country of the alarming increase in the lethality and availability of fake prescription pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine. These pills are laced, and mass produced by criminal drug networks in labs, deceptively marketed as legitimate prescription pills, and are killing unsuspecting people at a significantly alarming rate. In Iowa, DEA has seized approximately 15,000 counterfeit pills in 2021. This marks an increase from the roughly 4,000 pills seized in 2020. Counterfeit pills are made to look like pills including OxyContin, Vicodin, Xanax, and Adderall.thewaynestater.com
