Couple Gets Married at New York-Canadian Border to Get Around COVID Restrictions

Karen Mahoney and Brian Ray have known each other for 35 years. But, when they finally decided to settle down and and tie the knot, there was one big issue. He was from the U.S.. She is from Canada. Many of the restrictions at land crossings between the two countries still remain, even after a year and a half of COVID-19. Flying may have been an option, but the bride-to-be said some of her family is elderly, and she didn't want to potentially jeopardize their health by putting them on a flight.