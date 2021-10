An electric guitar once owned by John William Cummings – aka Johnny Ramone – has gone under the hammer, and has been sold for a whopping $937,500. The instrument was used on every Ramones album, and is estimated to have been played at around 1,985 of their shows between 1977 and their eventual disbandment in 1996. Obviously, the guitar holds significant historical value, and is arguably the most important instrument in all of punk rock – which then of course, explains its bank-breaking price.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO