Thu. 9:42 a.m.: US slightly revises up its GDP estimate for Q2 to 6.7 percent

Warren Tribune Chronicle
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy expanded at a 6.7 percent annual pace from April through June, the Commerce Department said this morning, slightly upgrading its estimate of last quarter’s growth in the face of a resurgence of COVID-19 in the form of the delta variant. The government’s estimate of...

US saw better-than-forecast private hiring last month: survey

US private firms added 568,000 jobs last month, payroll services firm ADP said Wednesday, much more than expected and potentially a sign of strong employment figures to come. The survey is considered a preview of the Labor Department employment report due out Friday that will update the country's unemployment rate, and September's hiring came after an undershoot in August's ADP data, when the private sector added a downwardly revised 340,000 jobs. Last month's report showed strong hiring in the leisure and hospitality sector, which continues to recover after taking the brunt of mass layoffs caused by Covid-19 in 2020. While the economy has added millions of jobs this year as vaccines allow businesses to return to normal operations, the fast-spreading Delta variant of the virus has caused rehiring to waver in recent months.
Fourth Stimulus Check: Can Rising Unemployment Claims Connect To More Payments?

President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue plan into effect on Thursday, March 11, 2020, about seven months ago. The bill has provided a variety of economic benefits to struggling Americans, including the third round of stimulus checks worth up to $1,400, the Child Tax Credit as monthly payments to parents with eligible co-dependents, stimulus checks for struggling homeowners, and the emergency rental assistance program for struggling renters.
Thu. 9:41 a.m.: US consumer spending rebounded in August despite COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer spending accelerated in August amide a surge in COVID-19 cases, even as soaring demand and snarled supply chains kept inflation high. Consumer spending rose 0.8 percent in August, up from a decline of 0.1 percent in July. Income rose by a smaller 0.2 percent, the Commerce Department reported this morning. That suggests consumers dug into their savings to fuel more spending. Americans bought more furniture, clothes, and groceries, while the delta variant caused them to pull back on traveling and eating out.
