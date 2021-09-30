Thu. 9:42 a.m.: US slightly revises up its GDP estimate for Q2 to 6.7 percent

US private firms added 568,000 jobs last month, payroll services firm ADP said Wednesday, much more than expected and potentially a sign of strong employment figures to come. The survey is considered a preview of the Labor Department employment report due out Friday that will update the country's unemployment rate, and September's hiring came after an undershoot in August's ADP data, when the private sector added a downwardly revised 340,000 jobs. Last month's report showed strong hiring in the leisure and hospitality sector, which continues to recover after taking the brunt of mass layoffs caused by Covid-19 in 2020. While the economy has added millions of jobs this year as vaccines allow businesses to return to normal operations, the fast-spreading Delta variant of the virus has caused rehiring to waver in recent months.

ECONOMY ・ 3 HOURS AGO