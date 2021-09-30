The 8 Types of Curtain Rods — and Where to Use Them
When looking at window treatments, it's fairly common to place all of your attention on the drapery, but you can't hang curtains without a curtain rod. In fact, your choice of curtain rod will play a dramatic role in the overall appearance of the window. Because some curtains and drapes are incompatible with certain types of curtain rods and curtain hardware, you should always buy your curtains before the rod and the rod before the curtain hardware. Before you go shopping for a curtain rod, take the time to familiarize yourself with the different types of rods and the associated hardware.www.hunker.com
