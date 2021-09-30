What are the 10 largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

BOSTON (CBS) – The Powerball jackpot is now $620 million after there was no winner in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning numbers were 2, 7, 11, 17, 32 and Powerball 11. The one-time cash option now stands at $446 million for the next drawing on Saturday night. The drawing will be the 40th since the jackpot was last hit back on June 5. The $620 million jackpot is the sixth largest in Powerball history.

LOTTERY ・ 4 DAYS AGO