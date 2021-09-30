CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What are the 10 largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

 4 days ago

A look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida , Tennessee)

2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, South Carolina)

3. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, Michigan)

4. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, Wisconsin )

5. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

6. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

7. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)

8. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)

9. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)

10. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida)

Sources: AP archives, www.megamillions.com and www.powerball.com

NBC Miami

$635M Powerball Jackpot: Winning Numbers Announced

You're More Likely to Be the Next LeBron or POTUS Than Win the Lottery. The winning numbers for the sixth-largest Powerball jackpot of $635 Million were announced Saturday night. The winning numbers: 42-38-47-52-28 Powerball: 1. The Powerball jackpot raised its value from an early estimated payout of $620 million to...
Indy100

Man found dead with winning lottery ticket in pocket

A Michigan man was found dead after an apparent boating accident - with a winning lottery ticket tucked inside his pocket. Gregory Jarvis, 57, who won the $45,000 jackpot a week and a half ago, was discovered when his body washed up on a beach in Caseville, along the Saginaw Bay, on Friday.
CASEVILLE, MI
Miami Herald

Imagine winning the lottery twice in one day? This Boca Raton woman just did

The chances of winning any prizes from a Mega Millions Florida lottery ticket is 1 in 24. The chances of winning all five white balls slims down to 1 in 12,607,306. But for one Boca Raton woman, winning was double the pleasure. She bought two tickets with the same winning numbers on Sept. 14. Her magic numbers: 4, 13, 19, 63 and 64.
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

2 women are new Florida Lottery millionaires

A pair of Florida women are new scratch-off millionaires. Maria Lezcano of Cape Coral revealed a $1 million prize from the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme game, and Betty Munn of Alachua hit for $1 million on the $5,000,000 Gold Rush Classic, state lottery officials announced. Lezcano, 60, bought her...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Boston

Powerball Jackpot Jumps To $620 Million After No Winner In Latest Drawing

BOSTON (CBS) – The Powerball jackpot is now $620 million after there was no winner in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning numbers were 2, 7, 11, 17, 32 and Powerball 11. The one-time cash option now stands at $446 million for the next drawing on Saturday night. The drawing will be the 40th since the jackpot was last hit back on June 5. The $620 million jackpot is the sixth largest in Powerball history.
WEAU-TV 13

Largest Wisconsin Lottery win of the year claimed

NEW BERLIN, Wis. (WMTV) - The largest Wisconsin Lottery win of the year was claimed last week, the agency announced on Tuesday, with a huge payout. David Larson claimed his $3 million Mega Millions prize on Sept. 23. His ticket was sold at a New Berlin convenience store. Quick Pick...
NEW BERLIN, WI
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Powerball jackpot climbs to $570 million, which would be 8th largest ever

No one won Monday night’s Powerball drawing, with the jackpot growing to what would be the eighth largest ever for the lottery game. The jackpot climbed from $545 million to $570 million — with a cash payout of $410.1 million — for the next drawing on Wednesday night. Monday’s numbers were 21, 22, 39, 44, 60 and Powerball 12.
CALIFORNIA, PA
KFVS12

Powerball jackpot rises to $523M; 10th largest prize

(KFVS) - The Powerball jackpot is now $523 million after no one matched all five numbers, including the powerball, on Wednesday night. The cash payout for the new jackpot is valued at $379 million. According to lottery officials, this is the 10th largest Powerball prize in U.S. history. The drawing...
NJ.com

Powerball ticket worth $1M sold in N.J. was bought at convenience store. Jackpot surges to $545M.

The $1 million Powerball ticket bought in New Jersey for Saturday’s $528.8 million jackpot was sold at a convenience store in Gloucester County. The winning Powerball ticket, which matched five number but not the Powerball was purchased at Shop & Go on Johnson Road in the Turnersville section of Washington Township, New Jersey Lottery officials said Monday.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
