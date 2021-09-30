CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sudbury, VT

Carolyn “Connie” R. Loizeaux, 97, of Sudbury

Addison Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUDBURY — Carolyn “Connie” R. Loizeaux, age 97, passed peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at her home in Sudbury, Vt. Connie was born in Buffalo, N.Y., on Jan. 13, 1924 to Harmon “Rosie” and Grace (Spencer) Rosenkrans. She moved to Plainfield, N.J., in 1926. After graduating from Plainfield High School in 1942, she attended Plainfield School of Art, the Art Institute of Buffalo, and the Grand Central School of Art in New York City. She then attended William & Mary College in Williamsburg, Va., and the Art Students League of New York City.

addisonindependent.com

