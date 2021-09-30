CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU fears for media freedom in Slovenia as agency chief quits

 5 days ago

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is worried about media freedom in Slovenia after the head of the country’s only news agency resigned over a public service contract that would dictate the way STA is funded. The news agency's director resigned Thursday because he said the draft contract would damage the agency. The Slovenian government currently holds the EU's rotating presidency and has been keeping a stranglehold on funds to STA. Prime Minister Janez Jansa insists that much of Slovenia's media is biased against him. But he said in July that the funding issue would be resolved this fall. EU commission spokesman Christian Wigand is urging Slovenia “to take decisive action to stop and reverse the current trend.”

Reuters

Germany warns of lost U.S. trust as France wins EU support

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Germany joined France on Tuesday in berating the United States for negotiating a security pact in secret with Australia and Britain that cost Paris a lucrative defence deal, while the EU's top official said such behaviour was unacceptable. read more. In a concrete signal of...
POLITICS
WPXI Pittsburgh

UN agencies want access to asylum-seekers stuck at EU border

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Two United Nations agencies requested access Tuesday to asylum-seekers stranded at Belarus's border with Poland and Lithuania, after four migrants were found dead in the area. The International Organization for Migration and the U.N. Refugee Agency called on the governments involved to be guided primarily...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Migrants die at Poland-Belarus border as outrage grows over humanitarian crisis

The first fatalities of migrants trying to enter the EU through Poland’s border with Belarus have been confirmed.With the dire situation facing migrants stranded at the Polish border becoming a national scandal over recent weeks, four deaths announced by the Polish authorities have cast the humanitarian crisis in an even more distressing light.“The bodies of three people who tried to cross the border illegally were found in the border region,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Monday.The Belarusian authorities, accused by neighbouring countries Poland, Latvia and Lithuania of shepherding migrants from the Middle East towards the borders of the...
IMMIGRATION
IBTimes

EU Chief Michel Denounces 'Lack Of Loyalty' By US

EU chief Charles Michel on Monday accused the United States of a lack of loyalty after Australia canceled a mega-contract with France to buy US nuclear submarines. "The elementary principles for allies are transparency and trust, and it goes together. And what do we observe? We are observing a clear lack of transparency and loyalty," the European Council chief told reporters at the United Nations.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

EU Says Risk to Media Freedom in Poland Persists Despite TVN Move

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union's executive said on Thursday that risks to media freedom in Poland persisted despite a decision by the Polish regulator to extend a broadcasting licence for TVN24, a U.S. Discovery-owned news channel critical of Warsaw. After long delays, the regulator on Wednesday extended the license for...
EUROPE
Reuters

Commission chief tells Albania: your future is in the EU

TIRANA (Reuters) - Albania belongs in the European Union in the future and it is up to the European Union to start membership talks, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday during a trip to the region. “Albania’s future is in the European Union,” she said after...
POLITICS
Place
Europe
abc17news.com

EU chief prosecutor accuses Slovenia of justice interference

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s chief prosecutor is accusing Slovenia of interfering in the EU’s justice system and fears the 27-nation bloc’s budget may not be protected from fraud or corruption. The European Public Prosecutor’s Office began work in June with the aim of independently investigating crimes against the EU budget. Slovenia is alone among its 22 members in refusing to name two prosecutors to the agency. Chief prosecutor Laura Kovesi told EU lawmakers Friday that “the fact that a member state is interfering with the proper functioning of an EU judicial institution sets a very dangerous precedent.” Prime Minister Janez Jansa says the procedure for appointing the delegates in Slovenia “was not carried out correctly.”
POLITICS
wcn247.com

Progress stalls on EU entry for Western Balkans nations

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders will gather Wednesday for a summit on how to keep engaging with their Western Balkans neighbors, but the bloc’s once-successful enlargement policy faces an impasse. The European Commission made repeated promises that the future of six countries in the region lies within the 27-nation bloc. But progress has stalled on admitting Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia amid divisions among member countries as well as some bilateral issues. According to a draft document seen by The Associated Press, EU member countries are expected to reaffirm their commitment to the enlargement process but will stop short of providing a clear deadline.
POLITICS
wcn247.com

Vineyards, farms across EU raided in labor abuse crackdown

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The European Union's police agency says law enforcement authorities clamping down on the exploitation of agricultural workers raided hundreds of vineyards and farms across Europe last month. Europol said Tuesday it helped coordinate the inspections. Eight suspects were arrested in France and four in Spain; a total of 54 suspected human traffickers were identified in France, Italy, Spain and Latvia; and authorities found more than 250 possible victims of exploitation in the raids during the European harvesting season. Employing seasonal workers, including victims of human trafficking, under poor conditions and with low pay is big business for crime gangs.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wcn247.com

Blinken, in Paris, seeking to heal AUKUS rift with France

PARIS (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Paris as the Biden administration seeks to repair damage to relations caused by excluding America’s oldest ally from a new Indo-Pacific security initiative. Blinken is meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and President Emmanuel Macron's national security adviser on Tuesday to try to restore trust between the countries. The administration has acknowledged that the announcement of a three-way agreement between Australia, Britain and the U.S. known as AUKUS was handled poorly. France reacted with fury to the announcement that also scuttled a multibillion-dollar submarine contract it had with Australia. French officials called it a stab in the back by allies and have said it will take much time and work to overcome.
U.S. POLITICS
wcn247.com

German government hopefuls wrap up 1st round of talks

BERLIN (AP) — The parties that hope for a share of power in Germany’s next government are wrapping up a first set of meetings to sound out each others’ positions and figure out who will try to form a coalition. A delegation from outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc plans to meet Tuesday with the environmentalist Greens. The Union’s only hope of keeping the top job after Armin Laschet led it to its worst-ever result in the Sept. 26 parliamentary election is a coalition with the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats. Those two parties already held separate meetings Sunday with the center-left Social Democrats of outgoing Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who narrowly won the election.
POLITICS
wcn247.com

EU lifts Anguilla, Dominica, Seychelles from tax blacklist

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has removed Anguilla, Dominica and Seychelles from its tax haven blacklist. EU finance ministers took the move Tuesday amid an uproar over the Pandora Papers revelations about the financial activities of the global elite. Anguilla, Dominica and Seychelles were placed on the list because they didn't meet the EU's tax transparency criteria. The finance ministers moved the three to a “grey list” after their governments agreed to a review of their tax systems. The EU blacklist was set up in 2017 to tackle rampant tax evasion and is regularly updated. The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and its media partners recently published a massive leak of offshore data dubbed the “Pandora Papers.”
ECONOMY
wcn247.com

EU leaders to discuss defense, US and China relationships

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are meeting for the first time since the messy Western troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and France’s loss of a multi-billion dollar submarine deal with Australia. The EU argues that those events have exposed Europe’s need for more autonomy on defense. The leaders will have plenty to discuss during their dinner at Brdo Castle in Slovenia on Tuesday The 27-nation trade bloc’s tense relationship with China and rising energy prices will also be on agenda. The informal talks are not expected to deliver concrete results but intended to prepare the ground for a scheduled two-day EU summit later this month in Brussels.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

France, Spain press for changes as EU energy prices surge

France and Spain pressed Monday for changes to rules governing the European Union’s energy markets as prices for gas and electricity surge, ramping up already-high utility bills and tightening yet another notch the belts of people hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.European governments are scrambling to find ways to limit the costs to consumers as scant natural gas reserves expose the continent to price spikes and possible shortages if it’s a cold winter. Natural gas prices are lower in the U.S., which produces its own, while Europe must rely on imports.“The gas price has massively and brutally increased over...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Activists call for EU ban on fossil fuel advertising

More than 20 environmental and climate groups launched a campaign Monday calling for a ban on fossil fuel advertising and sponsorship across the European Union, similar to bans on tobacco advertising.More than 80 Greenpeace activists blocked the entrance to Shell s oil refinery in the Dutch port of Rotterdam to draw attention to the launch of the European Citizens' Initiative calling for the advertising ban.The action comes less than a month before the start of the United Nations climate summit, COP26, in Glasgow. The 12-day summit aims to secure more ambitious commitments to limit global warming to well below...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wcn247.com

N Macedonia president pays first state visit to Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The president of North Macedonia is making the country’s first state visit to Greece. President Stevo Pendarovski met in Athens with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday. Pendarovski is seeking support for North Macedonia's stalled effort to join the European Union. The former Yugoslav republic of Macedonia declared independence in 1991 but only normalized relations with Greece in 2018 after agreeing to change its name to North Macedonia. The name change addressed Greece's concerns for its own northern region of Macedonia. North Macedonia and five other western Balkan countries are seeking EU membership, but existing members are divided on the timetable of the 27-nation bloc’s expansion.
POLITICS
wcn247.com

WHO still reviewing Sputnik V vaccine, as Russia presses bid

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization says it’s still reviewing data about Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine as part of hopes that it can be approved for emergency use against the coronavirus, but no decision is imminent. The clarification comes after Russia’s Health Minister Mikhail Murashko in recent days reportedly said that administrative issues were the main holdup in the WHO decision-making process about whether to give an emergency use listing to Sputnik V — as it has for about a half-dozen other COVID-19 vaccines. Such approval would be a show of international confidence in the Russian vaccine after a rigorous review process.
WORLD
The Independent

Poland warns potential migrants its border is closed

The government of Poland is working abroad to warn potential migrants that the country's border with Belarus is sealed and not a passage into the European Union a deputy foreign minister said Tuesday. Poland's diplomats in Middle Eastern and African countries are talking to local media and posting messages on the most popular communication channels to stop people from trying to illegally enter the EU through Belarus, Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said. A number of migrants, mostly from Iraq, have recently died from exhaustion as they tried to get from Belarus to Poland across an area of...
IMMIGRATION

