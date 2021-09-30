CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: The Definitive Edition is happening

By Rich Stanton
 4 days ago
It's long been rumoured that Rockstar was beavering away on remastering the PS2-era Grand Theft Auto games: Grand Theft Auto 3, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas. The existence of these remasters has now been confirmed thanks to the South Korean games rating board, which has classified Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy—The Definitive Edition. Per a machine translation, the collection is rated "youth not allowed".

