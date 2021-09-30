Volkanovski: If Henry Cejudo Fight Happens, It’ll Have To Be Soon
UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski has responded to Henry Cejudo‘s latest callout, suggesting it’s now or never for the matchup. Volkanovski was in action last weekend at UFC 266. In the main event, he successfully defended his 145-pound gold for the second time against Brian Ortega. After the pair’s stint as opposition coaches on season 29 of The Ultimate Fighter, and with some fiery words exchanged during fight week, the animosity between them certainly seemed higher heading into their fight than it had been when they were originally scheduled to clash at UFC 260.www.mmanews.com
Comments / 0