Reasons Why You Should Visit Lesbos, Greece

By Lindsay Bennett Ford
theculturetrip.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeyond the tourist honeypots where sun and sea are the main attraction, Lesbos, Greece oozes history and culture for arty, alternative visitors. Among celebrated former residents, such as the Nobel Prize poet Elytis, painter Theophilos and – most famously – the ancient Greek poet, Sappho. Of course, you can laze away the days bronzing on sensational beaches, or drinking coffee in idyllic squares, but this unique island wants you to live a little, whether you’re into birdwatching, hiking or museum-going.

