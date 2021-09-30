The Best Bars in the Tuscan City of Lucca, Italy

Tuscany is well-known for its rolling hills and rugged mountain sides that tower over quaint medieval villages and attract thousands of tourists each year. There you'll find Florence, which is the cradle of the Renaissance and a city with the highest concentration of works of art in the world—it's even home to Michelangelo's David statue. Dotted along this postcard perfect terrain in central Italy are prized vineyards that produce some of the world's best wines: elegant, fine, and full-bodied reds that top menus at Michelin starred restaurants and have likely found their way to your glass at a restaurant—paired with a juicy ribeye steak. Even if you aren't picky about what bottle you're sipping or just leave it up to a sommelier, you've likely heard the term Tuscan wine. Think Chianti Classico, Montalcino, and Montepulciano—with the coveted Sangiovese grape as the foundation of each blend.

DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO