CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

The Best Bars in the Tuscan City of Lucca, Italy

By Culture Trip Travel Team
theculturetrip.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegional produce from Tuscany’s farms and vineyards is served throughout the wine bars, cocktail hangouts and cool craft beer spots of Lucca, an underrated city break gem. With its sunbaked Medieval piazzas and rich Etruscan history, Lucca is known among Italophiles as one of the country’s best city breaks. Tucked into Tuscany’s northerly stretch, between Pisa and Florence, it’s a top day trip for many exploring by car or bike. But why rush, when you can spend a couple of days pottering around its old town, spying the rust-coloured Torre Guinigi – curiously topped with a garden of trees – and eating at historic trattorias? When the afternoon heat hits, cool off under streetside parasols or in cavernous interiors at one of these quaint local bars.

theculturetrip.com

Comments / 0

Related
pghcitypaper.com

Best Hoagie: Triangle Bar and Grill

Tom Crombie, the owner of Triangle Bar and Grill in Swissvale, says his shop differs from other places in the area because of the consistency of their product. “We have our own bakery where we bake our own bread in house,” he says. The Triangle website takes it a step further by boasting that they bake over 800 loaves a day.
SWISSVALE, PA
theculturetrip.com

The Best Bars in Folegandros, Greece

What Folegandros lacks in size, it makes up for with cocktail bars in Cycladic homes, wine rooms overlooking the vines and drinking dens soundtracked to rembetika or the Greek blues. A small Greek island in the Cyclades, Folegandros is the tiny sister to well-trodden Santorini; it’s still untouched by mass...
RESTAURANTS
coveteur.com

A Tuscan Wine for Every Occasion

Tuscany is well-known for its rolling hills and rugged mountain sides that tower over quaint medieval villages and attract thousands of tourists each year. There you'll find Florence, which is the cradle of the Renaissance and a city with the highest concentration of works of art in the world—it's even home to Michelangelo's David statue. Dotted along this postcard perfect terrain in central Italy are prized vineyards that produce some of the world's best wines: elegant, fine, and full-bodied reds that top menus at Michelin starred restaurants and have likely found their way to your glass at a restaurant—paired with a juicy ribeye steak. Even if you aren't picky about what bottle you're sipping or just leave it up to a sommelier, you've likely heard the term Tuscan wine. Think Chianti Classico, Montalcino, and Montepulciano—with the coveted Sangiovese grape as the foundation of each blend.
DRINKS
theculturetrip.com

The Best Bars in Óbidos, Portugal

Travel just an hour north from Lisbon and you’ll stumble across the medieval town of Óbidos. This walled settlement has a small but excellent selection of bars for an ice-cold Portuguese sundowner – here are Culture Trip’s top recommendations. The small town of Óbidos was given as a wedding gift...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Bar#Bar Food#Tuscan#Italy#Food Drink#Etruscan#Italian#Caffe Nelli Cocktail Bar#De Cervesia Bar
theculturetrip.com

The Best Bars in Praia da Rocha, Portugal

It may not be the Algarve’s premier party town – that title goes to bar-packed Albufeira, just along the coast – but Praia da Rocha’s laid-back crowd of sun-worshippers prefer it that way. Still, if you’re looking for cocktails, pints and sunset views, there’s a cluster of characterful venues around Avenida Tomás Cabreira. Alongside the inevitable Irish pubs, you’ll find neon-lit dive bars, shot-pouring metalheads, and al fresco pool parties with guest DJs.
FOOD & DRINKS
Travel Weekly

A taste of Italy’s cities

In association with: Italian National Tourist Board. Pair a city break in Italy with foodie experiences to sample some of the country’s most delectable dishes. When you think of your favourite food, it’s highly likely that dishes from Italy will be near the top of your list. And there’s no better way to enjoy them than in some of Italy’s cosmopolitan towns and cities. Pasta, pizza and gelato are just some of the delicacies that spring to mind when you think of Italian food but nothing beats heading to the country of origin and tasting them for yourself.
LIFESTYLE
theculturetrip.com

The Best Bars in Hydra, Greece

Hydra offers a unique Greek island experience. About two hours from Athens, this charming island is where musician Leonard Cohen had his holiday home. The island is 65sqkm (25sqmi) and completely traffic-free – locals walk, use water taxis or ride donkeys. Life is slow here. Indeed, you won’t find huge nightclubs; instead, you can visit the harbourside drinking dens, which often draw a bohemian, arty crowd.
RESTAURANTS
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Bar - Midtown

Since first opening in 2016, Axelrad has become a Midtown favorite and one of the best spots in town to enjoy a drink with friends in the fresh open air. The bar’s draft beer selection is one of the best in town, sporting loads of local favorites, cool Texas creations and funky brews from across the county. But beer isn’t all Axelrad does well — their cocktails are excellent too, from the 59 South that mixes Sailor Jerry and pineapple rum to the 3rd Ward Smash, the bar’s take on the classic whiskey smash that’s spiced up with a few dashes of grapefruit bitters.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
theculturetrip.com

The Best Bars in Taormina, Sicily

Discover the best places to drink in Taormina, from spritzes on romantic rooftops overlooking the sunset, to secret, sumptuous wine bars. See the best of Sicily at a slow pace with our 10-day guided tour, La Dolce Vita: the Best of Sicily, bookable now via TRIPS by Culture Trip. Perched...
RESTAURANTS
theculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels to Book in Gubbio, Italy

Umbria’s stunning Medieval hill town accommodates its visitors in hotels of historic glory. But you need to know where to look before you book. Luckily, we’re here to give you a steer. On your classic tour of Umbria, sooner or later you’re bound to come to hilltop Gubbio, one of...
LIFESTYLE
theculturetrip.com

The Best Bars in Puerto Escondido, Mexico

Puerto Escondido, the Pacific Coast of Mexico‘s trendiest beach resort, is home to glamorous bars and tucked-away nightlife spots, known only to locals and intrepid travelers. Smaller-scale and more relaxed than the high-rise resort cities of Mexico’s Pacific Coast, Puerto Escondido was – until the 1980s – a forgotten village...
ESCONDIDO, CA
theculturetrip.com

The Best Bars in Valladolid, Mexico

Valladolid, the Yucatan city with a small-town feel, comes to life after dark with courtyards selling Mexican craft beers and ambient drinking dens tucked beneath colonial-era arches. This little town halfway between Cancún and Mérida feels like it’s barely changed since Spanish colonial days, with ochre and warm-yellow colonnaded townhouses...
RESTAURANTS
theculturetrip.com

The Best Bars in Huatulco, Mexico

Glance at the map, and it will look like Huatulco, Mexico doesn’t really lend itself to bar crawls. Its nine bays are spread across 22mi (35km), and some sections of coast can be people-free for days at a time. However, if you know where to look, there are lots of great drinking options. Most of them center on La Crucecita, where you’ll find everything from cocktail bars to live music pubs.
RESTAURANTS
theculturetrip.com

The Best Bars in the Coastal City of Cefalù, Sicily

The atmospheric Cefalù hides one of the best beaches in Sicily and a parade of sophisticated drinking dens along its storied streets and squares. A riot of russet rooftops and honey-coloured facades dropping off to rocks and the Mediterranean, Cefalù is the romantic, old-fashioned northern heart of Sicily. Skip through the city’s palm-shaded streets with a gelato in hand, stumbling across mosaic-clad cathedrals and rustic piazza restaurants, along with fabulous art museums and a lively urban beach if you have a few days to play with. After dark, start (or end) your evening in one of these charming Sicilian bars to master the art of the aperitivo and mingle with stylish locals.
RESTAURANTS
theculturetrip.com

The Best Bars in Grenada, in the Caribbean

The Spice Isle of the southern Caribbean is an epicurean’s Eden: the food is sizzling and the drinks are irresistible. Whatever your poison – rare rum, craft beer, or fine wine – you’ll find it on sale in Grenada, where the bar scene is as diverse as it is delightful. Whether you’re into sand-between-the-toes watering holes or elegant establishments in world-class hotels, you’ll find this place very much to your taste.
RESTAURANTS
theculturetrip.com

The Best Bars in San José del Cabo, Mexico

The hippest city on the Baja California Peninsula shakes things up with a late-night scene that serves crafts cocktails, mezcal, tequila and, of course, margaritas. As the artsiest and most distinctly Mexican of the purpose-built tourist cities that fringe Baja California’s southern cape, San José del Cabo feels like a city people live in – rather than visit on their annual vacation. It has the best local shopping, restaurants and by far the greatest variety of bars. There are oceanside perches slinging mezcal-based cocktails with a sunset view, low-lit urban designer speakeasies and breezy, rural ranch-house bars where you can imagine Hemingway sipping a mojito or sampling a craft tequila.
RESTAURANTS
theculturetrip.com

The Best Things to Do in Cortona, Italy

This hilltop town tucked in the Tuscan province of Arezzo is an artistic centre in the Chiana Valley – which shows in its villas, museums, top-tier restaurants and ceramics shops. The Medieval, walled town of Cortona perches prettily on a hilltop, with uninterrupted views over the manicured farmland of the...
LIFESTYLE
theculturetrip.com

Reasons Why You Should Visit Lucca, Italy

Full of history, culture, fine architecture and equally fine food, the Tuscan city of Lucca is a delight to visit – whether on a day trip or in its own right. Just over an hour’s train ride or drive from the Tuscan capital of Florence – and only 30 minutes from Pisa and its leaning tower – Lucca is sometimes overlooked in this high-flying region of rich cuisine, Renaissance art and intricate marble cathedrals. yet the so-called city of 100 churches charms those who make the short trip there, thanks to pretty, cobbled piazzas, shady avenues, historic villas and energetic terrace bars.
LIFESTYLE
theculturetrip.com

The Best Restaurants in Symi, Greece

From meatballs at a harbourside taverna to seafood in a secret garden, Symi, near Rhodes, is rich with restaurants loved by local people and travellers. Here’s where to find the best food on this Greek island. Symi was once a quick day trip for those staying on nearby Rhodes, but...
RESTAURANTS
theculturetrip.com

The Best Bars in Halkidiki, Greece

Bohemian beach clubs and coastal cocktail spots form a satiating string of drinking dens along this mainland region of northern Greece. The Halkidiki region of northern Greece – spread over the three peninsulas of Kassandra, Sithonia and monastery-laced Athos – is said to resemble the trident of sea god Poseidon. You’ll find its best bars in the coastal resorts on Sithonia and Kassandra; our favourites range from smart cocktail joints to prime promenade perches for a sip of local wine.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy