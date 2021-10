Paul George will see an increased workload this year, but it may not start with Monday’s preseason opener, writes Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times. As George enters the first year of his contract extension, the Clippers will count on him to provide more scoring, defense and leadership with Kawhi Leonard possibly out for the season. However, coach Tyronn Lue hasn’t decided who will play in the first preseason game, saying he wants to talk to “a couple of our guys and just kind of see how they feel.”

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO