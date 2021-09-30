CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Antonio Brown Cleared From COVID-19 List

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 4 days ago

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have activated wide receiver Antonio Brown off the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Brown tested positive on Sept. 22 while being fully vaccinated.

Under the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, Brown needed to remain on the list and in quarantine for ten days before being activated. He was one of three players to be placed on the Bucs' COVID-19 list and needed to test negative twice within a 24-hour span to be cleared following his ten days.

Brown missed Tampa Bay's Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. In two games this season, he's played 70% of the team's offensive snaps, catching six passes for 138 yards and a touchdown.

The Bucs travel to New England to play the Patriots in Week 4. While it's a homecoming for Tom Brady, the Pats are also the last team Brown has played before Tampa Bay.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Aaron Rodgers to the Steelers?

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
NESN

Bucs Activate Antonio Brown, Clear Way For Him To Play Against Patriots

Barring injury, Antonio Brown likely will play Sunday night against the Patriots. The Buccaneers on Thursday officially activated the star receiver off the COVID-19 reserve list. Brown missed Tampa Bay’s Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Rams while in COVID protocol. The 33-year-old will give Tom Brady another dangerous...
NFL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Antonio Brown reportedly tests positive for COVID-19; status for Week 3 game at Rams in question

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Wednesday that Antonio Brown has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, putting his availability in question for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Brown did test positive. Head coach Bruce Arians previously has said that the team is 100% vaccinated, so Brown is eligible to return if he returns two negative tests within a 24-hour span.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Antonio Brown
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Sporting News

Is Antonio Brown playing Week 3 after being placed on COVID list? Fantasy injury update ahead of Buccaneers-Rams matchup

Leading up to a huge Week 3 game in Los Angeles, Antonio Brown's availability is now in question. He's been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and we've seen numerous players have been inactive over the past two seasons for this reason. So, will Brown play in Week 3? We'll have the latest updates below, as well as how fantasy rankings and start 'em, sit 'em decisions could be affected by a possible Brown absence.
NFL
CBS Boston

Tracking Tom Brady Vs. Patriots: Brady’s Kneeldowns Seal Bucs’ 19-17 Win

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston FOXBORO (CBS) — At long last, the actual game has arrived. After months of pregame buildup and a week of overwhelming hype, Tom Brady has finally returned to Gillette Stadium. While the drama and the story lines and pump-up videos and memes and everything else all made for a fun (and dizzying) week, the actual game is what it’s all about. Specifically, the man wearing No. 12 for the Bucs is what it’s all about. With that in mind, we’ll be tracking everything Brady does, from pregame warmups through the final whistle, right here, all night long. Stay tuned. PREGAME 7:35 p.m.: When...
NFL
CBS Boston

Antonio Brown Says Brief Patriots Career Was ‘The Best Experience Of My Life’

FOXBORO (CBS) — Considering Antonio Brown was signed and released by the Patriots within a two-week span, one might assume that the wide receiver has not-so-fond memories of that time in his life. But one should never assume when it comes to the feelings of AB. The receiver spoke to the media on Sunday night after his Buccaneers edged the Patriots 19-17. In a game sold as a homecoming for Tom Brady, it also marked the first game for Brown in New England since his September 2019 signing and release by the Patriots. That 11-day tenure with the team is something...
NFL
The Spun

Cam Newton Makes Clear Statement About His Football Future

After being released last week by the New England Patriots, Cam Newton is still without a team. The former league MVP will start the season as a free agent. Don’t think this is the end for Newton though. In a new post on Instagram, the onetime No. 1 overall draft pick said he has “a lot of things that I need to get off my chest” in a video due out this Friday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The Reserve Covid 19#Bucs#Tampa Bay#The Los Angeles Rams#Patriots#Pats#Allsteelers Si Steelers
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
NFL
New York Post

Robert Kraft called Bill Belichick the ‘biggest f–king a–hole in my life’

Trouble in paradise, or the grumblings of an annoyed co-worker?. A new book, “It’s Better to Be Feared” by ESPN writer Seth Wickersham, explores the Patriots dynasty through hundreds of sources and interviews that reveal the secretive inner workings of the team from 2001-19. The book suggests the relationship between owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick may not be particularly rosy.
NFL
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
mediaite.com

Peyton and Eli Manning Were Hysterical After Profanity Blunder During ESPN Monday Night Football Broadcast

After years of courting Peyton Manning for Monday Night Football, ESPN finally landed the Hall-of-Fame quarterback. Manning headlined a secondary Monday Night Football broadcast for the Disney-owned sports brand on ESPN2, signing on to provide commentary for 10 games this season. Not only did ESPN catch their white whale for Monday Night Football, but he brought his brother Eli Manning and a cast of friends too.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals reason for his long hair

Aaron Rodgers has drawn attention this year for his long hair and interesting style. Now we know the supposed reason for the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s long hair. Rodgers joined “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday for his weekly guest appearance. During his appearance, he talked about his hair and revealed his reason for growing it out.
NFL
Audacy

Bill Belichick told us this week exactly why Tom Brady is no longer the Patriots' QB

Sometimes the answer is right before your eyes. Or, in this case, your ears. In the endless comments, analysis and hype this week preparing for Tom Brady’s Sunday night return to New England, leading his Super Bowl champion Buccaneers against his fledgling former Patriots team at Gillette Stadium, there was a truth-shall-set-you-free comment from Bill Belichick that didn’t get nearly enough attention.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Gisele Reacts To Being Back In New England

We’re less than two hours away from kickoff in New England, where the Patriots will host the Buccaneers in a return game for Tom Brady. Brady, of course, left the Patriots for the Buccaneers in free agency in 2020. He spent two decades in New England, winning six Super Bowls under Bill Belichick. However, the two sides parted ways in 2020 – reportedly due to a couple of reasons – and things have gone pretty well for Brady since.
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Running Back Has Blunt Message For Mac Jones

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots secured their first win of the 2021 regular season on Sunday, blowing out the New York Jets on the road. It was a fun day for Jones and the Patriots, especially on defense. New England forced four interceptions against rookie quarterback Zach Wilson in the 25-6 win.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Him

Earlier this month, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he believed he could play until the age of 50. “Can Tom Brady play until he’s 50 years old?” Rob Gronkowski asked. “Wow, that seems to be the really hot question lately. I mean, I don’t find it so difficult....
NFL
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
481
Followers
638
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy