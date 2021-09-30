CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Wednesday's $570 Million Jackpot?

By Jason Hall
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xqomB_0cCsMNrs00
Photo: Getty Images

The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Saturday (October 2) after zero players matched all six numbers during the 570 million drawing on Wednesday (September 29) night.

The jackpot will now increase to $620 million ($446.0 million cash value) for Saturday night's drawing.

Results from Wednesday's Powerball game are listed below:

NUMBERS: 32-17-2-7-11

POWERBALL: 11

POWER PLAY: 3x

The Powerball and Mega Millions games offered a combined jackpot of more than $1.7 billion in January.

Both jackpots increase during each following game until there's a jackpot winning ticket matching all six numbers drawn, which includes the additional Mega Millions "gold ball" or Powerball in each respective game.

The Powerball jackpot has exceeded the half a billion mark nine times during its existence. On January 20, the Powerball jackpot reached $731.1 million ($548.8 million cash option) which was the third largest jackpot in the game's history.

A single Powerball ticket sold in Maryland matched all six numbers to win the $731.1 jackpot.

Three tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee won the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot in January 2016, which set the record for the world's largest jackpot (cash value and annuity) and was the ninth largest cash value per ticket.

Mega Millions' jackpot reached $1.05 billion, with a cash option of $776.6 million on Friday, January 22, before a player in Michigan matched all six numbers. The jackpot was the second largest cash value ticket in lottery history.

The Mega Millions jackpot has exceeded the billion mark twice in its existence. In October 2018, a ticket was sold in South Carolina winning $1.537 billion ($878 million cash value), which is the world's largest jackpot for a single ticket and the largest cash value for a single ticket.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Clerk's mistake leads Maryland man to $100,000 lottery jackpot

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said a store clerk's mistake in giving him two Powerball tickets led to his buying the scratch-off ticket that earned him $100,000. The 43-year-old Salisbury man told Maryland Lottery officials he was picking up lottery tickets at The Chicken Man convenience store in Salisbury when the clerk accidentally hit the wrong button and printed two tickets for the Aug. 21 Powerball drawing.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
nbcboston.com

$635M Powerball Jackpot: Winning Numbers Announced

The winning numbers for the sixth-largest Powerball jackpot of $635 Million were announced Saturday night. The Powerball jackpot raised its value from an early estimated payout of $620 million to $635 million on Friday ahead of Saturday's drawing. The 10th largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history and the sixth largest for Powerball.
LOTTERY
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Powerball goes unclaimed; Mega Millions drawing tonight

(WJW) – The Powerball Lottery jackpot went unclaimed in Monday night’s drawing. The jackpot has now hit $490 million dollars. The cash option is $355.1 million. That number will likely keep climbing before the next drawing Wednesday at 11 p.m. The Mega Millions jackpot is also still up for grabs.
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Jackpot#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Drawing
WPBF News 25

Boca Raton woman wins two Mega Millions lottery tickets

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A Boca Raton woman became a multi-millionaire after winning two $2 million Mega Million tickets in mid-September. Susan Fitton, 64, purchased both tickets at Prop Mart, on West Camino Real. The location will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the tickets. Stay informed: Local coverage from...
BOCA RATON, FL
wcbi.com

Powerball jackpot is the eighth largest in the game’s history

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – What would you do with $570 million dollars?. The Powerball jackpot is the eighth largest in the game’s history and the highest since January 2021. The Powerball drawing is tonight. The jackpot for Thursday’s drawing of Mississippi Match 5 is now an estimated $100,000. Friday night’s...
COLUMBUS, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
UPI News

Florida man opens new business, wins $1M lottery jackpot on same day

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A Florida man who opened his own auto shop received an unexpected cash injection on his first day of business when he won a $1 million lottery jackpot. Brian Woodle, 46, of Callahan, told Florida Lottery officials he bought his $5 Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off ticket from the Circle K store in Callahan on the same day that he celebrated the opening of the auto repair shop he started with his wife.
FLORIDA STATE
WFMJ.com

Weekend lottery jackpots total $777 million

If “seven” is your lucky number, you might consider playing both the Powerball and Megamillions lotteries. As of Friday morning, the combined jackpots for both games added up to $777 million. The estimated Powerball jackpot is $409 million. The next drawing is Saturday night. Megamillions is currently worth $368 million,...
LOTTERY
wfxb.com

Unclaimed Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold at Food Lion in Myrtle Beach

Check your lottery tickets! A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at a Food Lion in Myrtle Beach. The winning ticket from Tuesday was sold at the Food Lion located on Belle Tare Boulevard and matched four white ball numbers and the gold Megaball number to win $10,000. The player missed the jackpot by one number. The winning numbers were 18-30-43-68-69 and the Megaball was 22. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Here are Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The gigantic $432 million Mega Millions jackpot was recently spoken for, but the Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs and just keeps growing. Tonight, the winning Powerball numbers were announced for the jackpot of $523 million, with a cash option of $379 million. The winning numbers...
CLEVELAND, OH
NJ.com

Powerball ticket worth $1M sold in N.J. was bought at convenience store. Jackpot surges to $545M.

The $1 million Powerball ticket bought in New Jersey for Saturday’s $528.8 million jackpot was sold at a convenience store in Gloucester County. The winning Powerball ticket, which matched five number but not the Powerball was purchased at Shop & Go on Johnson Road in the Turnersville section of Washington Township, New Jersey Lottery officials said Monday.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Click10.com

$5 million Florida Lottery scratch-off winner comes forward

A Florida man is swimming in winnings this summer after scratching off a $5 million top prize. Jose Serrano, of Auburndale, hit it big on Florida Lottery’s 200X The Cash game and opted for a lump-sum payout of $4.45 million. That $20 game debut last September and offers the shot...
FLORIDA STATE
HOT 107.9

Single Ticket Takes $432 Million Dollar Mega Millions Jackpot

About two weeks ago we mentioned in an article that the Powerball jackpot and the Mega Millions jackpot were "due" to be won. We were off by a couple of weeks obviously but last night a single ticket sold for the multi-state Mega Millions lottery game gave "my lottery math" a little credence.
LOTTERY
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

82K+
Followers
10K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy