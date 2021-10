Theme parks are open once again and while things are mostly back to normal, there is still a lot of uncertainty when comes to the delta variant of the coronavirus. This has led different states, different counties, and even different cities, to take very different approaches to places like restaurants, stadiums, and theme parks. What sort of rules are in place is very dependent on where you are. And right now, being in Los Angeles County means seeing some brand new rules that means that Universal Studios Hollywood is about to become the biggest theme park in the nation to require proof of vaccination to enter.

