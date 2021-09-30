CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitch Wishnowsky named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month

By Kyle Madson
 4 days ago
49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky is off to a terrific start in his third professional season. For his efforts he was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month.

Wishnowsky averaged 46.8 yards per punt on 11 kicks with a net average of 43.4 yards. He also dropped eight punts inside the 20-yard line to lead the NFL in that category. He also had six of his 10 kickoffs go for touchbacks.

It could be argued Wishnowsky’s punting helped swing the 49ers’ win over the Eagles when he pinned them twice inside their own 10. Having a player who can consistently pin teams deep will continue to pay dividends for San Francisco, especially if their defense continues to scuffle.

Wishnowsky, a 2019 fourth-round pick, is averaging 46.1 yards per punt in his career. He’s the first 49ers punter to win the Special Teams Player of the Month award.

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

