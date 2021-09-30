CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gators News: Volleyball sweeps UGA, men's tennis sends 8 to ITA Championships

By Adam Dubbin
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F88jd_0cCsLpB500

As the weekend draws near the excitement among the Gator Nation continues to build ahead of Florida football’s first SEC road game this season against the Kentucky Wildcats. In the meantime, the volleyball team returned to its winning ways against a fierce rival and the men’s tennis team will be well-represented at a prestigious event starting this weekend. Plus, the latest poll rankings for Florida’s fall sports. Check it all out below!

The No. 22 volleyball team swept its road match with the Georgia Bulldogs (4-9, 0-2) on Wednesday night to get back on the winning track in SEC competition. The Gators (8-5, 2-1 SEC) next face the Ole Miss Rebels this weekend for a two-game series in the O’Connell Center starting on Saturday at 3 p.m. EDT.

Men's tennis

The men’s tennis program will send eight players to the ITA Men’s All-American Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma, from Oct. 2 to Oct. 10. The tournament consists of around 400 singles players and 88 doubles, with the pre-qualifying rounds coming the first two days and the qualifying rounds the second pair, while the main draw takes place from Oct. 6 to Oct. 10.

Around the Swamp

It's great to be a Florida Gator!

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gators News: Soccer and volleyball on tap tonight

The weekend is almost here which means Gators sports are ramping up the action ahead of football’s meeting with the Tennessee Volunteers in the Swamp on Saturday. Today, we have two teams on tap who are getting a head start on the end-of-the-week action, both of whom are defending their home turf. Here is a look at the latest from the wonderful world of Florida athletics.
SOCCER
spacecoastdaily.com

Eastern Florida State College Men’s Tennis Team Ready for ITA Cup Regional Tournament

TIFTON, GEORGIA – The Eastern Florida State College men’s tennis team will compete in the ITA Men’s JUCO Cup regionals in Tifton, Georgia this weekend. The Titans are coming off a solid performance at the Embry Riddle Open and will now compete in one of six regional championships across the nation for a berth into the ITA Cup tournament which will be held in Rome, Georgia Oct. 14-17.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

