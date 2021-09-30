Gators News: Volleyball sweeps UGA, men's tennis sends 8 to ITA Championships

As the weekend draws near the excitement among the Gator Nation continues to build ahead of Florida football’s first SEC road game this season against the Kentucky Wildcats. In the meantime, the volleyball team returned to its winning ways against a fierce rival and the men’s tennis team will be well-represented at a prestigious event starting this weekend. Plus, the latest poll rankings for Florida’s fall sports. Check it all out below!

The No. 22 volleyball team swept its road match with the Georgia Bulldogs (4-9, 0-2) on Wednesday night to get back on the winning track in SEC competition. The Gators (8-5, 2-1 SEC) next face the Ole Miss Rebels this weekend for a two-game series in the O’Connell Center starting on Saturday at 3 p.m. EDT.

Men's tennis

The men’s tennis program will send eight players to the ITA Men’s All-American Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma, from Oct. 2 to Oct. 10. The tournament consists of around 400 singles players and 88 doubles, with the pre-qualifying rounds coming the first two days and the qualifying rounds the second pair, while the main draw takes place from Oct. 6 to Oct. 10.

