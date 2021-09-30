Plainfield Symphony To Open 102nd Season on October 2nd
(PLAINFIELD, NJ) -- The 102nd Season of the Plainfield Symphony begins October 2, 2021 at 7:00pm with a much-awaited return to live performance. The program will introduce you to an American Pulitzer-Prize winning composer. It pairs much-loved works from two legends of the 19th Century – Johannes Brahms and Felix Mendelssohn. PSO’s own concertmaster, violinist Evelyn Estava will be featured under the baton of Maestro Charles Prince.www.newjerseystage.com
