Plainfield Symphony To Open 102nd Season on October 2nd

Since moving to New York in 2001, Frank Basile has been one of today’s most in-demand baritone saxophonists, performing or recording with the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, Dizzy Gillespie All-Star Band, and the Jimmy Heath Big Band, among many others. Ounday, October 17 at 3:00pm, he will focus on the six baritone saxophonists who have had the greatest influence on his playing. The presentation will be live streamed as part of the Jazz Education series jointly sponsored by the Metuchen Arts Council-Jazz and the New Jersey Jazz Society.

METUCHEN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO