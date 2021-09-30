CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plainfield, NJ

Plainfield Symphony To Open 102nd Season on October 2nd

New Jersey Stage
New Jersey Stage
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(PLAINFIELD, NJ) -- The 102nd Season of the Plainfield Symphony begins October 2, 2021 at 7:00pm with a much-awaited return to live performance. The program will introduce you to an American Pulitzer-Prize winning composer. It pairs much-loved works from two legends of the 19th Century – Johannes Brahms and Felix Mendelssohn. PSO’s own concertmaster, violinist Evelyn Estava will be featured under the baton of Maestro Charles Prince.

www.newjerseystage.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
New Jersey Stage

Trio Solace to Perform Benefit Concert at RVCC On October 17th

(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- The Raritan Valley Community College (RVCC) Arts & Design department will present a concert featuring the performers of Trio Solace: Jacob Savransky (piano), Edward Li (violin), and Mark Serkin (cello), Sunday, October 17 at 2:00pm. The event, which is open to the public, will be held in the Welpe Theatre at RVCC’s Branchburg campus and also will be streamed live on their Facebook page. Masks are required in all RVCC facilities and social distancing will be followed.
BRANCHBURG, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Metuchen Arts/NJ Jazz Society October Education Program: A Look at Six Influential Baritone Saxophonists

Since moving to New York in 2001, Frank Basile has been one of today’s most in-demand baritone saxophonists, performing or recording with the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, Dizzy Gillespie All-Star Band, and the Jimmy Heath Big Band, among many others. Ounday, October 17 at 3:00pm, he will focus on the six baritone saxophonists who have had the greatest influence on his playing. The presentation will be live streamed as part of the Jazz Education series jointly sponsored by the Metuchen Arts Council-Jazz and the New Jersey Jazz Society.
METUCHEN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

SOPAC Gala To Be Held In-Person and Virtually on November 6th

(MADISON, NJ) -- The SOPAC Gala brings together patrons, community leaders and artists to celebrate the nonprofit theatre’s achievements and pay tribute to supporters. As SOPAC’s largest fundraising event of the year, the gala raises critical funds for both arts education programs and operating support. Typically held at the South Orange Performing Arts Center, this year’s soiree is being moved off site as SOPAC recovers from damage caused by Hurricane Ida. During this hybrid event on Saturday, November 6, guests can choose to participate in-person or virtually.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Plainfield, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Center Players Presents Neil Simon's "California Suite"

(FREEHOLD, NJ) -- Center Players returns to live theater with a production of Neil Simon’s California Suite at Center Playhouse, 35 South Street, Freehold, from October 22nd-November 7th. This classic 1976 play focuses on four couples who arrive in turn from New York, Philadelphia, London and Chicago and separately inhabit a Beverly Hills hotel suite. Each packs their own problems, anxieties and comical marital dilemmas.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New Jersey Stage

Axelrod PAC returns with "A Bronx Tale"

(DEAL, NJ) -- The Axelrod Performing Arts Center (APAC) will reopen its doors on Friday, October 29, with the first performance of A Bronx Tale The Musical directed by Broadway veteran Richard H. Blake. Based on Oscar nominee Chazz Palminteri’s play and subsequent film, A Bronx Tale is set in an Italian American neighborhood in the Bronx of the racially charged 1960s. The production runs October 29 through November 14.
DEAL, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johannes Brahms
New Jersey Stage

Arts Council of Princeton Holds Ceramic Scavenger Hunt On Saturday

(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Arts Council of Princeton announces the return of the Ceramic Scavenger Hunt this Saturday, October 9 from 1:00-4:00pm. Community members are invited to participate by following the Arts Council on Instagram at @artscouncilofprinceton for clues as to where to find hidden pieces of handmade pottery around Downtown Princeton. Find one and it’s yours to keep!
PRINCETON, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Talasia Releases "Rejoice"

New Jersey recording gospel singer and songwriter Talasia shares her advice for overcoming trials and tribulations with her single "Rejoice". The song moves people to reflect on their current situation and why they should “rejoice”. Written and directed by Quinten Showell and Talasia, "Rejoice" sheds light on several universal issues...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Garden State Film Festival Accepting Entries; Deadline November 12th

(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- The Garden State Film Festival (GSFF) is is currently accepting entries for it's 2022 festival. Each submission will be screened by a panel of industry professionals and selected submissions will be screened at the 20th Garden State Film being held March, 2022 in Asbury Park and Cranford, New Jersey. The deadline for submissions is November 12.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Swim to Steven plays the Fall 2021 New Jersey Film Festival on October 8!

Swim to Steven is a quirky short film that serves as a sort of reverse coming-of-age story. Writer-director Amy French introduces us to Kate, a mother taking her son to his first swim lesson with instructor Steven, who happens to be a former flame from her adolescence. The film will be available for streaming worldwide on Friday, October 8 through the Fall 2021 New Jersey Film Festival.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Pso#Hungarian#Scottish#The Plainfield Symphony
New Jersey Stage

3rd Annual Rocktoberfeast to Take Place October 9th

(NEPTUNE CITY, NJ) -- The Local Fix presents the 3rd Annual Rocktoberfeast - a Music Festival to fight hunger in New Jersey on Saturday, October 9 at Headliner in Neptune. There will be bands playing from 2:00pm to 6:00pm, raffles, vendors, and food & drinks available. Bands include Poeta, Lost Culture, Supermutt, Society Hill, Serious Matters, and Smooch.
NEPTUNE CITY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

The Summit Playhouse presents "Talley's Folly" by Lanford Wilson

(SUMMIT, NJ) -- The Summit Playhouse presents Lanford Wilson's Pulitzer prize-winning play, Talley's Folly. October 22 through November 6. It's July 4th, 1944, in a dilapidated boathouse in Lebanon, MO. Matt and Sally both have secrets that weigh on and embarrass them. With encouragement, each offers the other a place of compassion and non-judgement so they are comfortable enough to reveal themselves.
SUMMIT, NJ
New Jersey Stage

The Old Library Theatre presents "Urinetown"

(FAIR LAWN, NJ) -- The Old Library Theatre presents Urinetown across two weekends (October 15-17 and October 22-24). Winner of three Tony Awards, three Outer Critics Circle Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards and two Obie Awards, Urinetown is a hilarious musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, bureaucracy, corporate mismanagement, municipal politics and musical theatre itself! Hilariously funny and touchingly honest, Urinetown provides a fresh perspective on one of America's greatest art forms.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
New Jersey Stage

Atlantic City Ballet Announces 39th Season

(ATLANTIC CITY, NJ) -- After 18 months of being shut down and only able to perform virtually, the Atlantic City Ballet is back with in person performances and celebrating their 39th season. Their main season will be held at The Circus Maximus Theater at Caesars hotel and casino. The season begins on October 29th with Dracula and continues till December with the holiday favorite, The Nutcracker.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

“The Search is Over!” Spotlight on The Ides of March’s Jim Peterik

Jim Peterik is a musician, singer, and songwriter who struck gold as a teen with his #1 hit with The Ides of March, “Vehicle.” He’s also co-written songs including “Eye of the Tiger” and “The Search is Over” for Survivor, and has written or co-written material for such well-known artists as Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cheap Trick, Sammy Hagar, REO Speedwagon, and many more.
MUSIC
New Jersey Stage

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Announces Schedule for The Bridge October 4-7

(FORT LEE, NJ) -- In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company has established a new dance institute through Zoom, The Bridge. The Institute’s aim is to bring together dancers, choreographers and directors around the world to experience the master teachers of color whose practices are embedded in the community and are focused on advancing the art of dance that transform the personal, environmental and metaphysical spaces.
THEATER & DANCE
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

311
Followers
1K+
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website and a monthly digital magazine.

 https://www.newjerseystage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy