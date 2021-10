Tyler Alexander pitched yet another strong six inning start, despite some early struggles, but his efforts were wasted as the Tigers offense couldn’t get their big hits at the right time early on. As a result, despite a late rally they suffered their third straight loss, falling to the Twins 3-2. Tyler did pick up his third straight quality start, and his fifth overall in 2021, all since August 7th.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO