CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

This sustainable shoe is actually made from recycled coffee grounds

By Mark Gulino
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

More and more of us are seeking new ways to help curb climate change. As companies look to improve methods for creating sustainable products, some product makers already have. If you’re in the market for new activewear sneakers and you also happen to love coffee, look no further than this latest Indiegogo campaign. It uses recycled coffee grounds to create a sustainable, effective sneaker, and we’re here to check it out. Meet the Rens NOMAD all-in-one coffee shoe.

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

The best eco-friendly running shoes 2021: a more sustainable way to run

It doesn't take much equipment to get into running, but the one absolute necessity is a good pair of running shoes. Unfortunately, they don't last forever – particularly if you're putting in a lot of miles – and will need replacing once you've put in about 300 to 550 miles according to the experts at Runner's World.
LIFESTYLE
Confectionary News

Cadbury Dairy Milk packaging set to be made with recycled plastic

Cadbury Dairy Milk owners Mondelēz International has announced the iconic UK chocolate brand's wrappers are to be made with packaging containing up to 30% recycled plastic. Cadbury said it will roll out the packaging innovation on more than 28 million sharing bars in 2022. It is part of a broader...
ENVIRONMENT
fooddive.com

Danone's Evian partners with Loop on water bottle made with recycled plastic

Danone's Evian bottled water brand is unveiling a new recycled plastic (rPET) prototype bottle using technology from Loop Industries. The process allows all types of PET plastic waste, including material taken from things like gym bags or flip flops that would otherwise be thrown out, to be turned into plastic bottles.
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

FDRA Cobbles Together Shoe Sustainability Guide

The guide provides environmentally preferred material thresholds companies can use to benchmark sustainability efforts. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoes#Sustainable Products#Coffee Grounds#Coffeehouse#Rens#Nomad#Skystep
Digital Trends

Microsoft’s new mouse is made of 20% resin pellets, recycled from ocean plastic

Microsoft has announced a sustainability-focused new peripheral called the Ocean Plastic Mouse. Announced at its annual Surface event, the mouse is made of 20% recycled ocean plastic, making it an innovative contribution to the ultimate goal of a sustainable future. So, how’s it put together? Well, the Microsoft Ocean Plastic...
ENVIRONMENT
yankodesign.com

This sustainable material made from shell waste is cheaper & eco-friendly alternative to concrete!

Each year over 7 million tons of seashells are thrown away by the seafood industry into landfills. Shells are not biodegradable and have a very high disposal cost which harms the environment as well as the restaurant owners. So this innovative, women-run, material lab called Newtab-22 created Sea Stone – a natural product made from seashell waste that was salvaged from the seafood and aquaculture industries. It is a sustainable alternative to using concrete – one of the biggest producers of carbon emissions – in the making of smaller products.
ENVIRONMENT
Gadget Flow

SERRANO Biker Leather Jacket is a high-quality staple piece you need in your wardrobe

Looking for that final piece to top off your nearly perfect wardrobe? It’s the SERRANO Biker Leather Jacket. From a fashion brand that creates the essentials you need using only the best fabrics and materials, this is a luxury piece. An edgy yet essential item, this leather jacket will last you forever. Made with the finest lamb leather, it’s truly an investment piece that you can pair with pretty much anything. It comes from the factory that manufactures leather collections for the world’s top luxury brands. So you know you’re getting a top-notch jacket.. It not only has the perfect balance between quality and price, but it also offers an ideal weight, sharpness, flexibility, and feel. You’ll never want to take off this cool jacket.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
TrendHunter.com

Tactile Sustainable Functional Shoes

Sportswear label Reebok introduces a new Zig Kinetica II Edge sneaker model for the season in two general colorway designs for the season. The first is Modern Beige and it is followed by Core Black for neutral tones welcoming the colder seasons of the year. In terms of the design, there is a strong focus on sustainability in mind.
APPAREL
Telegraph

Smells like bean spirit? Your next latte could be made from coffee grown in a lab

Scientists have produced the first ever lab-grown coffee, which could be the answer to deforestation. The pioneering bean-less coffee may provide an eco-friendly solution to various problems associated with our flat whites and lattes. Rainforests and vegetation must currently be cleared due to the plants’ need for sunlight, as well...
AGRICULTURE
dwell.com

This Compact Tasmanian Cabin Is a Testing Ground for Sustainable Design

When Australian architect Jiri Lev set out to design a home for his young family in Tasmania, he saw it as an opportunity to try something different. "I consider self experimentation a bit of an architect’s moral obligation and duty," he says. Rather than relying on traditional synthetic materials, he...
HOME & GARDEN
Design Taxi

Fancy Some ‘Marble’ Tiles? These Are Actually Made From Fish Scales

Erik de Laurens, who helms Scale, created his first ‘marble’ prototype back in 2011, when he was completing his masters’s in product design at London’s Royal College of Art. After a stint of six years as a materials researcher at an architecture firm, De Laurens felt he needed to address the “architectural problematics” and pollution caused by construction.
ENVIRONMENT
Footwear News

Sustainability Matters: Ugg Launches Climate-Neutral Collection, Keen Debuts Sneakers Made From Agricultural Waste + More

FN highlights the latest sustainable initiatives this season, including product launches, material innovations and corporate strategies. Send your news to web@footwearnews.com. Sept. 30, 2021: As a followup to its Plant Power capsule that launched in March, Ugg has debuted a new series of sustainable shoes for fall, dubbed the Icon-Impact Collection. The line includes three styles: the Fluff Sugar Cross Slide (retailing for $100), Fuzz Sugar Slide ($110) and Classic Sugar Ultra Mini ($150), available now at Ugg.com. Similar to the Plant Power capsule, the Icon-Impact shoes feature eco-friendly components such as SugarSole foam (made from sugarcane) and recycled PET (diverting...
ENVIRONMENT
restaurantdive.com

Procuring sustainable coffee cups presents a blend of challenges

A takeout coffee cup can be a lot of things: a status symbol to show you go to the "right" coffee shop; an annoyance if the insulating sleeve is missing; a mere convenience. But they and cups for cold takeout drinks are also a waste problem. At least 250 billion...
ENVIRONMENT
yankodesign.com

Made from recycled paper, this tiny home explores sustainable architecture and low-impact construction!

Short Story is a single cubic building constructed using architectural theories like Raumplan’s to explore the use of sustainable building materials and low-impact construction methods. Roundhouse is a curatorial platform that fosters public engagement across industries like architecture, archival research, and post-industrial site excavation. Roundhouse investigates urban change through public...
HOME & GARDEN
Gadget Flow

Kumu Zero colorful leather wallet collection has a symmetrical design & holds 7 cards

Show off your personality and accent your look with the Kumu Zero colorful leather wallet collection. This series of leather wallets is anything but boring, and each one is made just for you. Each wallet in the large collection can hold up to seven cards as well as some folded banknotes, and its symmetrical design lets you easily organize everything. With its integrated elastic tapes, it’ll always keep its shape—even if you sit on it in your back pocket. Furthermore, the name Zero comes from the fact that they produce zero emissions because they use recovered and recycle high-quality Italian materials. The 12 exclusive versions also use recovered elastic tapes from the unsold stocks of the footwear industries. And every wallet is handmade in Italy and unique with a hand-stamped serial number. Finally, the self-assembling packaging isn’t something you’ll throw away—it turns into a wallet or smartphone stand!
APPAREL
SPY

The Best Ground Coffee You Can Buy Right Now

Coffee may be the perennial global runner-up compared to tea, but it’s still one of the most consumed beverages in the world, especially in the Americas and Western Europe. And unlike its leafy competitor, there’s less obvious variety in coffee, which can make it more difficult to find the type and the form of coffee which you will enjoy the most. But have no fear, from the best coffee beans to the best coffee grounds, there’s something to appeal to every palate. While the difference between a green tea and an Earl Grey would be immediately obvious to even the most...
FOOD & DRINKS
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
374
Followers
2K+
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy