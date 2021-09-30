This sustainable shoe is actually made from recycled coffee grounds
More and more of us are seeking new ways to help curb climate change. As companies look to improve methods for creating sustainable products, some product makers already have. If you’re in the market for new activewear sneakers and you also happen to love coffee, look no further than this latest Indiegogo campaign. It uses recycled coffee grounds to create a sustainable, effective sneaker, and we’re here to check it out. Meet the Rens NOMAD all-in-one coffee shoe.thegadgetflow.com
Comments / 0