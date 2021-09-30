CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barry Bannan back to boost Sheffield Wednesday

 4 days ago
Barry Bannan could return for the visit of Oxford (Isaac Parkin/PA) (PA Wire)

Barry Bannan could return for Sheffield Wednesday’s game against Oxford at Hillsborough.

The 31-year-old sustained a knee injury in the Owls’ 1-1 draw with Ipswich and was an unused substitute in the win over Wigan in midweek but may come back into the fold this weekend.

Lewis Gibson, Massimo Luongo and Josh Windass are all dealing with hamstring injuries and will not feature.

Callum Paterson is pushing for back-to-back starts after scoring his first goal of the season in Tuesday’s win over Latics.

Gavin Whyte should be back in contention for Oxford.

The 25-year-old missed Tuesday night’s 5-1 win over Accrington due to a calf injury he suffered in the U’s previous game but returned to training ahead of Saturday’s match.

Jordan Thorniley also missed out in midweek with a tooth problem but the 24-year-old has since resumed training.

Nathan Holland is likely to start again after scoring his first goals of the season in an impressive showing against Stanley.

