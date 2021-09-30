CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears’ Father, Jamie Spears, Issues Statement After Conservatorship Ouster: ‘The Court Was Wrong’

By Jem Aswad and Elizabeth Wagmeister
AOL Corp
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being ousted from the conservatorship of his daughter on Wednesday, Britney Spears, on Wednesday, Jamie Spears has issued a statement via his attorney, Vivan Thoreen. “Mr. Spears loves his daughter Britney unconditionally,” the statement, issued early Thursday morning, reads. “For thirteen years, he has tried to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father. This started with agreeing to serve as her conservator when she voluntarily entered into the conservatorship. This included helping her revive her career and re-establish a relationship with her children. For anyone who has tried to help a family member dealing with mental health issues, they can appreciate the tremendous amount of daily worry and work this required. For Mr. Spears, this also meant biting his tongue and not responding to all the false, speculative, and unsubstantiated attacks on him by certain members of the public, media, or more recently, Britney’s own attorney.

