Review: The Eternal Cylinder
The real hallmark of any game whose characteristics generally involve the surreal aren’t so much the manner with which they implement said tonal direction, but instead how they don’t. How the extravagance of its presentation instead slots neatly alongside the depth its gameplay. At times, an intended red herring to disguise the many revelations at just what said game can end up mustering up — emergent or otherwise. Playing through The Eternal Cylinder, at the briefest of moments, conjures positive memories of the Japanese corner of the industry circa early-to-mid 2000s. Specifically a grouping of games — unbound by platform or studio allegiance alike — that so boldly ditched the notion of comfort in familiarity. Either with their own heritage or just some unwritten rule that a game’s world to draw us into couldn’t let loose from time to time.hardcoregamer.com
