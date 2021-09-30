Fish Report: Fall Season Seems Just Like Summer with Bluefin, Yellowfin, Yellowtail, Dorado and Striped Marlin Biting!

The fall fishing season is upon us and the offshore fishing continues to impress with a wide variety of offshore species still within easy reach of Southern California anglers. The bluefin tuna fishing has been leading the way during the 2021 fishing season and the bluefin bite on fish running from 20 to 270-plus pounds remains very good for those fishing at the Tanner Bank. Elsewhere, there is good mixed bag offshore fishing for yellowfin tuna, 15 to 50-pound bluefin tuna, mixed size dorado, and mixed-size yellowtail for boats fishing offshore banks below and outside of Los Coronado Islands. Those interested in marlin fishing saw the past weekend produced some biting marlin in the San Diego and Catalina areas.