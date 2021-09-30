NSP, KPD investigating death after discovery of submerged vehicle

KEARNEY — The Nebraska State Patrol and Kearney Police Department are conducting an investigation after a deceased individual was located Tuesday afternoon south of Minden. At approximately 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Kearney County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle submerged in an irrigation reuse pit near Highway 10, about 3 miles south of Minden. Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene, as did the Kearney Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol, on the belief that the vehicle may be associated with a missing person investigation.